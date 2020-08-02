Story by Sean Wildhack, PGATour.com; photos by Kevin Prise, PGATour.com

 

Omaha, Neb. – Spurred by a final-round 64, former Georgia Tech golfer Seth Reeves erased an eight-stroke deficit to capture his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, finishing the week at 11-under 273.

“I fist pumped my birdie putt on No. 18 because I thought it secured a top-10,” Reeves said after his win became official. “I’m just kind of shocked, really.”

Reeves won three times as a collegiate golfer at Georgia Tech, earning All-America honors as a senior before graduating in 2014.