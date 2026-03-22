Scott Cross Introductory Press Conference Information

Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Scott Cross will be introduced to the Georgia Tech community at a press conference that will be held on Monday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at McCamish Pavilion. The introductory press conference is open to the public.

PARKING/ENTRANCE

Parking for Monday’s press conference will be available in the McCamish Lot (located off 8th Street on the east side of McCamish Pavilion) and in the Family Housing Deck (located on 10th Street, northwest of McCamish Pavilion), as well as street parking along 8th Street and Fowler Street.

Fans can enter the building via the Benatar Entrance on the east side of McCamish Pavilion (adjacent to the McCamish Lot). The Callaway Club is located immediately on the left after coming through the Benatar Entrance. The Benatar Entrance will open at 10:30 a.m.

WATCH

For fans that can’t attend in person, the press conference will be televised live on ACC Network and streamed live on ACC Network Extra, the ESPN app and Georgia Tech athletics’ official YouTube channel (@georgiatechathletics).