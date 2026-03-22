Scott Cross Introductory Press Conference Information

Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Scott Cross will be introduced to the Georgia Tech community at a press conference that will be held on Monday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at McCamish Pavilion. The introductory press conference is open to the public.
PARKING/ENTRANCE
Parking for Monday’s press conference will be available in the McCamish Lot (located off 8th Street on the east side of McCamish Pavilion) and in the Family Housing Deck (located on 10th Street, northwest of McCamish Pavilion), as well as street parking along 8th Street and Fowler Street.
Fans can enter the building via the Benatar Entrance on the east side of McCamish Pavilion (adjacent to the McCamish Lot). The Callaway Club is located immediately on the left after coming through the Benatar Entrance. The Benatar Entrance will open at 10:30 a.m.
WATCH
For fans that can’t attend in person, the press conference will be televised live on ACC Network and streamed live on ACC Network Extra, the ESPN app and Georgia Tech athletics’ official YouTube channel (@georgiatechathletics).
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
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