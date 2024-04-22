Rolling Jackets Start Homestand vs. KSU

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball returns home rolling, having taking three-straight ACC series, to host four-straight games, beginning against Kennesaw State on Tuesday, April 23 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• The Jackets and Owls have faced each other twice annually since 2006 (one three-game series in 2021), but also played two times before that in 1987 and ’89, with Tech holding a 25-10 advantage.

• Tech’s remaining schedule is rated as the sixth-toughest in all of Division I as its remaining opponents have a combined .690 winning percentage (461-207).

• Tech has already beaten then-No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 10 Virginia, but still have No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Duke, as well as No. 10 Florida State, in addition to unranked Miami (Fla.).

• ACC Player of the Week Matthew Ellis was elite last week, hitting .500 with six hits, a home run and seven RBI, reaching base at a .647.

• Ellis currently holds a 15-game hitting streak and 29-game reached base streak.

• Tech’s offense as a whole has come on fire of late, currently hitting .310 as a team overall and .300 in ACC play.

• Freshman phenom Drew Burress still leads the pack, hitting .383 for the season (.394 in ACC play) with 12 doubles and 17 home runs – one shy of tying the program’s freshman record.

• Burress still leads ACC freshmen in a whopping eight categories and leads all freshmen nationally in four.

• Right behind him has been Trey Yunger, who is hitting .378 for the year, but is however leading the team in ACC games with a .395 average.

• Tech will start LHP Camron Hill on Tuesday, who sports a 2-0 record and 6.32 ERA in nine appearances this season.