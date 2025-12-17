Road Trip Concludes at NC State Thursday Night

Georgia Tech (4-8, 0-1 ACC) at RV NC State (7-4, 1-0 ACC)
- Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 · 7 p.m. ET · James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum
- Television: ACC Network Extra · Play-by-Play: Evan Budrovich · Analyst: Kai Crutchfield
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 975 · Richard Musterer
- Live Stats
RALEIGH, N.C. – A three-game road trip for Georgia Tech women’s basketball wraps up Thursday night against the NC State Wolfpack.
Led by 12.9 points per game from Talayah Walker and one of the highest rebounding averages in the ACC from Brianna Turnage (8.0), the Jackets look to snag their first conference win before the calendar turns to 2026.
Tech dropped a heartbreaking one point game, 57-56, to Wake Forest in its ACC opener Sunday afternoon.
Thursday marks the end of a treacherous road trip for the Yellow Jackets, being the seventh road game in the last eight and covering a 29-day span.
NC State is home for the first time in 11 days after getting a conference play-opening win at Miami Sunday, 87-61. The Wolfpack is 3-2 at home this season.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
SERIES HISTORY
Thursday’s tilt will be the 80th meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack, where NC State holds a 54-25 series lead and has avoided a Tech victory since Feb. 2, 2023.
NC State also boasts a 23-9 series advantage in Raleigh. Tech’s last win at NC State came on Feb. 16, 2020.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
7 – Thursday will be Georgia Tech’s seventh game away from Atlanta in its last eight. In the last 29 days, the Yellow Jackets have had just one game inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion.
13.0 – Talayah Walker leads Tech with a 13.0 PPG average in the last five games.
31.0 – Georgia Tech’s 31.0 bench points per game is second in the conference and 15th in the ACC.
43.42 – Georgia Tech averages 43.42 rebounds per game, third-best in the ACC.
80 – Sunday is the 80th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and NC State
198 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 198-152 in the first quarter this season.
SEASON STORYLINES
- A Yellow Jacket has recorded a double-double in three of the last five games after not having one in the first seven games of the season.
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech has outscored opponents 198-152 in the first quarter this season, contributing to a halftime margin of 376-309.
- Georgia Tech is ranked 15th in the country and second in the ACC averaging 31.0 bench points per game.
- Georgia Tech is ranked near the top of the ACC when it comes to protecting the glass, averaging 43.42 rebounds per game – third in the league.
- Georgia Tech is 4-2 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 18-6 in its last 24 games at home and has won 13 of its last 15 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech has not shied away from a challenge this season. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
PURCHASE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS
Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.
Single-game tickets also remain on sale, as well as a Mini Plan for patrons wishing to attend multiple games this season. A Mini Plan includes tickets to four games, anchored by Tech’s marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Jan. 1 plus the choice of three additional Atlantic Coast Conference games.
Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.