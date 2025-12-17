Road Trip Concludes at NC State Thursday Night

Georgia Tech (4-8, 0-1 ACC) at RV NC State (7-4, 1-0 ACC)

RALEIGH, N.C. – A three-game road trip for Georgia Tech women’s basketball wraps up Thursday night against the NC State Wolfpack.

Led by 12.9 points per game from Talayah Walker and one of the highest rebounding averages in the ACC from Brianna Turnage (8.0), the Jackets look to snag their first conference win before the calendar turns to 2026.

Tech dropped a heartbreaking one point game, 57-56, to Wake Forest in its ACC opener Sunday afternoon.

Thursday marks the end of a treacherous road trip for the Yellow Jackets, being the seventh road game in the last eight and covering a 29-day span.

NC State is home for the first time in 11 days after getting a conference play-opening win at Miami Sunday, 87-61. The Wolfpack is 3-2 at home this season.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

SERIES HISTORY

Thursday’s tilt will be the 80th meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack, where NC State holds a 54-25 series lead and has avoided a Tech victory since Feb. 2, 2023.

NC State also boasts a 23-9 series advantage in Raleigh. Tech’s last win at NC State came on Feb. 16, 2020.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

7 – Thursday will be Georgia Tech’s seventh game away from Atlanta in its last eight. In the last 29 days, the Yellow Jackets have had just one game inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion.

13.0 – Talayah Walker leads Tech with a 13.0 PPG average in the last five games.

31.0 – Georgia Tech’s 31.0 bench points per game is second in the conference and 15th in the ACC.

43.42 – Georgia Tech averages 43.42 rebounds per game, third-best in the ACC.

80 – Sunday is the 80th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and NC State

198 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 198-152 in the first quarter this season.