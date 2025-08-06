Two More Preseason Honors for Tech’s Rivers

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior wide receiver Eric Rivers (Chattanooga, Tenn./McCallie School) added two more honors to his haul of preseason accolades on Wednesday, when he was named second-team preseason all-America by The Sporting News and was included on the official watch list for the 2025 Biletnikoff Award, which honors college football’s top receiver.

Rivers, a graduate transfer from Florida International, caught 62 passes for 1,162 yards (18.9 avg.) and 12 touchdowns as a redshirt junior at FIU last season. He became the first Associated Press all-American in FIU history when he received third-team recognition in 2024, and was also a first-team all-Conference USA honoree.

The preseason all-America recognition is Rivers’ second of the year. Earlier this summer, he and Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.) both earned second-team preseason all-America honors from Phil Steele College Football Preview.

A group of 600 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners and other former receivers will select semifinalists, three finalists and the winner of 2025 Biletnikoff Award. Semifinalists and finalists will be unveiled in November and the winner will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards, Dec. 12 on ESPN.

Georgia Tech has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade and returns five all-Atlantic Coast Conference honorees from last season’s squad, including Rutledge, an all-America guard and first-team all-conference selection. Other top performers returning for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 include all-ACC selections DT Jordan van den Berg, LB Kyle Efford, RB Jamal Haynes and WR Malik Rutherford, as well as two of the league’s top quarterbacks in senior Haynes King and redshirt freshman Aaron Philo.

The Yellow Jackets open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 at Colorado (8 p.m. ET – ESPN). The Jackets then open their home slate versus Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6 (3:30 p.m. – ACC Network Extra) before their highly anticipated ACC opener against Clemson on Sept. 13 (noon – ABC or ESPN).

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season, mini-plan and single-game tickets are on sale now.

Season tickets include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tech’s 2025 mini-plan includes tickets to the home opener versus Gardner-Webb, Hall of Fame Weekend against Virginia Tech and Senior Day versus Pitt. Mini-plans offer a better value than purchasing seats at single-game prices without the commitment of a full season ticket.

For more information and to purchase 2025 Georgia Tech football tickets today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

