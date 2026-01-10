Rivalry Renewed Against Clemson Sunday

Georgia Tech (7-10, 2-3 ACC) vs. Clemson (12-5, 3-2)
- Sunday, Jan. 11, 2025 · 4 p.m. · McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Chuckie Kempf · Analyst: Angel Gray
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 993 · Richard Musterer · Kurt Hoyt
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball and Clemson will square off for the 98th time Sunday inside McCamish Pavilion as Tech looks to even out its ACC record.
Reigning ACC Player of the Week Talayah Walker leads the Jackets into Sunday on a five-game streak of 20 points or more. A week ago at SMU, she became the first Yellow Jacket to have back-to-back 30-point games since 1995. The Odenton, Md. native has a first-place 23.4 points per game in ACC action this season and leads the conference with four 20-point games in league play.
The Yellow Jackets return to home court coming off a tough 61-59 defeat to Virginia Thursday night. A strong second frame from the Cavs proved to be the difference despite Tech outscoring UVA 13-8 in the fourth. Walker led Tech with 21 points and eight rebounds.
She was joined by Brianna Turnage who neared a double-double with nine points and seven rebounds of her own. Turnage leads Tech with 8.6 boards per game and is averaging 10.0 in the last five games.
Clemson returns to The Flats on a hot streak, having won seven of its last eight. The Tigers are 5-3 in road games this season.
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network
SERIES HISTORY
There is no team the Yellow Jackets have faced more times in program history than the Clemson Tigers. Despite a narrow series margin of 50-47, Tech has dominated in recent memory, collecting 22 wins in the last 27 meetings and 11-straight inside the friendly confines of McCamish.
Head coach Karen Blair’s Jackets look to prevent the Tigers from gaining their first instance of consecutive wins in the series since 2005-06.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
5 – Talayah Walker has recorded 5-straight games of 20+ points, including a conference-high four in ACC games.
11 – Georgia Tech has won each of the last 11 against Clemson at home.
25.2 – Talayah Walker is averaging 25.2 points per game in the last five, shooting 48.1% from the floor.
27.4 – Georgia Tech’s 27.4 bench points per game is third in the ACC and 34th in the nation.
30.4 – Georgia Tech averages 30.4 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 13th in the country.
33 – Walker’s 33-point outing against Notre Dame is the most by an ACC student-athlete in any conference game this season.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (16.5) and has five-straight 20-point games and six in the last eight. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 5
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech has outscored opponents 293-233 in the first quarter this season, contributing to a halftime margin of 551-487.
- Georgia Tech is ranked third in the ACC and 34th in the nation with 27.4 bench points per game.
- Georgia Tech is ranked near the top of the ACC when it comes to protecting the glass, averaging 42.6 rebounds per game – fifth in the league and 32nd nationally.
- Georgia Tech is 6-3 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 20-7 in its last 27 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
