Rivalry Renewed Against Clemson Sunday

Georgia Tech (7-10, 2-3 ACC) vs. Clemson (12-5, 3-2)

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2025 · 4 p.m. · McCamish Pavilion Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Chuckie Kempf · Analyst: Angel Gray Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 993 · Richard Musterer · Kurt Hoyt Live Stats Purchase Tickets Parking Information: For Sunday’s game against Clemson, the E65 McCamish Lot will be available to permit holders ONLY . Parking will be first-come, first-served at the Family Housing Deck, located on 10th Street and Fowler Street. Overflow parking will be located at the Peter’s Parking Deck, located on 4th Street and Fowler Street.



THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball and Clemson will square off for the 98th time Sunday inside McCamish Pavilion as Tech looks to even out its ACC record.

Reigning ACC Player of the Week Talayah Walker leads the Jackets into Sunday on a five-game streak of 20 points or more. A week ago at SMU, she became the first Yellow Jacket to have back-to-back 30-point games since 1995. The Odenton, Md. native has a first-place 23.4 points per game in ACC action this season and leads the conference with four 20-point games in league play.

The Yellow Jackets return to home court coming off a tough 61-59 defeat to Virginia Thursday night. A strong second frame from the Cavs proved to be the difference despite Tech outscoring UVA 13-8 in the fourth. Walker led Tech with 21 points and eight rebounds.

She was joined by Brianna Turnage who neared a double-double with nine points and seven rebounds of her own. Turnage leads Tech with 8.6 boards per game and is averaging 10.0 in the last five games.

Clemson returns to The Flats on a hot streak, having won seven of its last eight. The Tigers are 5-3 in road games this season.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network

SERIES HISTORY

There is no team the Yellow Jackets have faced more times in program history than the Clemson Tigers. Despite a narrow series margin of 50-47, Tech has dominated in recent memory, collecting 22 wins in the last 27 meetings and 11-straight inside the friendly confines of McCamish.

Head coach Karen Blair’s Jackets look to prevent the Tigers from gaining their first instance of consecutive wins in the series since 2005-06.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

5 – Talayah Walker has recorded 5-straight games of 20+ points, including a conference-high four in ACC games.

11 – Georgia Tech has won each of the last 11 against Clemson at home.

25.2 – Talayah Walker is averaging 25.2 points per game in the last five, shooting 48.1% from the floor.

27.4 – Georgia Tech’s 27.4 bench points per game is third in the ACC and 34th in the nation.

30.4 – Georgia Tech averages 30.4 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 13th in the country.

33 – Walker’s 33-point outing against Notre Dame is the most by an ACC student-athlete in any conference game this season.