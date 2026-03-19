Renewals and New Season Tickets for 2026-27 Women’s Basketball Season on Sale Now

THE FLATS – After winning 10 games on home court, securing two of the top four largest crowds at McCamish Pavilion in program history and earning a WBIT berth this season, 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season ticket renewals and new season tickets are now on sale.

Courtside, reserved sideline and general admission ticket options are available for the 2026-27 season that will feature multiple ACC clashes and a competitive non-conference slate. The full 2026-27 women’s basketball home schedule will be announced at a later date.

2026-27 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Season Ticket Options

Courtside – $250

Reserved Sideline – $75

General Admission – $60

Fans can click HERE to renew their season tickets for next season. For new season ticket purchases, click HERE.

The Yellow Jackets, led by head coach Karen Blair, earned 10 victories on home court during the regular season including victories over No. 18 Notre Dame, Stanford, Clemson and Miami. 6,125 were on-hand for the Jackets’ 58-55 win over Clemson on Jan. 11, the second-largest crowd for a women’s basketball game at McCamish Pavilion. Tech earned a trip to the 2026 WBIT where it is set to face second-seed Kansas State Thursday, March 19 in Manhattan, Kan. The postseason berth marks the first in program history in a head coach’s debut season.

5,467 were in attendance in the season opener vs. Radford on Nov. 6, where Tech held the Highlanders to 36 points – the fewest allowed by a head coach in their debut game in program history. That mark was the fourth-highest attended game in the venue’s history for women’s basketball and the most in a home opener since Nov. 11, 2012 vs. No. 20/16 Tennessee.

As college athletics continues to evolve, Georgia Tech Athletic Association’s commitment to competitive excellence and the student-athlete experience remains paramount.

The TECH Fund is being reimagined and will be applied to all season tickets instead of being tied to specific season ticket locations. This small increase will continue to allow GTAA to invest in our student-athletes, coaches and facilities.

Talent investment

Exceptional student-athletes

Championship recourses

History & tradition

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.