Lamprecht Takes Lead at Watersound Invitational

Panama City Beach, Fla. – Christo Lamprecht carded a 7-under-par 65 Tuesday, taking the individual lead and lifting 12th-ranked Georgia Tech into fifth place after 36 holes at the Watersound Invitational.

The senior from George, South Africa, ranked No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and in the Scorecard collegiate rankings, posted an eagle and six birdies Tuesday at the Shark’s Tooth Golf Club, finishing two rounds at 8-under-par 136 to take a two-stroke lead in the medal race. Lamprecht, who won twice in the fall, is bidding for his fourth career tournament win.

Tech, meanwhile shot 7-under-par 281 as a team and sits alone in fifth place headed into Wednesday’s final round, 12 strokes off the pace of third-ranked Vanderbilt.

Twelve teams are competing over 54 holes through Wednesday at the Watersound Resort in the fourth edition of the event. Seven of the 12 teams are ranked in the top 25 of the current Scoreboard NCAA Golf Ranking, and eight are listed among the top 50. The finishing round of the tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. EST Wednesday, with Tech, Oklahoma state and Florida state the first teams off.

TECH LINEUP – Lamprecht and freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.), who shot 5-under-par 67, carried the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.

Through 36 holes, Lamprecht, who shot 1-under-par 71 Monday) has played consistently well from start to finish, scoring 1-under-par on par-3 holes, 3-under on par-4s and 4-under on par-5s. Fontenot also has played well both days, following his even-par 72 with a 5-under-par 67 Tuesday, a round that included seven birdies. The freshman is tied for fifth place at 5-under-par 139.

Sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) posted a 1-under-par 71 Tuesday, while Tech also counted a 6-over-par 78 from freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.). Senior Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.), who led Tech with a 71 Monday, did not count Tuesday after carding a 79. Tai is tied for 28th place at even-par 144.

Sophomore Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.), competing as an individual, shot 76 Tuesday and has a 36-hole total of 148 (+4).