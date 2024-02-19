Tech Golf Tied for 6th Place at Watersound Invitational

Panama City Beach, Fla. – Bartley Forrester and Christo Lamprecht each shot 1-under-par 71 Monday, leading 12th-ranked Georgia Tech to a 1-under-par score of 287 and a tie for sixth place after the opening round of the Watersound Invitational.

Forrester and freshman Kale Fontenot each birdied the par-4 18th, a 460-yard par-4, at the Shark’s Tooth Golf Course to get the Yellow Jackets into red figures for the day, and they sit nine strokes off the pace set by third-ranked Vanderbilt.

Twelve teams are competing over 54 holes through Wednesday at the Watersound Resort in the fourth edition of the event. Seven of the 12 teams are ranked in the top 25 of the current Scoreboard NCAA Golf Ranking, and eight are listed among the top 50. The tournament resumes with the second round at 10 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, and the final round will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST Wednesday.

TECH LINEUP – Forrester, a senior from Gainesville, Ga., played steady golf on the back nine with two birdies and no bogeys, smoothing out a round that included an eagle and three bogeys on the front. Lamprecht, a senior from George, South Africa, and the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world, birdied two holes and bogeyed one on the Shark’s Tooth course. They are tied for 15th place individually, five strokes off the lead.

Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) eagled the par-5 third hole and added a pair of birdies later in his round, but also made a triple bogey on his way to an even-par 72, and is tied for 25th place. Sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) provided the Yellow Jackets’ fourth counting score with a 1-over-par 73. Freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) carded a 2-over-par 74 Monday.

Sophomore Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.), competing as an individual, played the course in even-par 72, also tied for 25th place.

Though the Yellow Jackets made three eagles on par-5 holes Monday, they played the par-5 holes only 3-under-par collectively.