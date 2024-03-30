Tech Golf Finishes 5th at The Goodwin

San Francisco, Calif. – Bartley Forrester fired a 4-under-par 66, and Christo Lamprecht shot a 1-under-par 69 as Georgia Tech posted a 1-under-par final round of 279 Saturday and finished in fifth place at The Goodwin.

The Yellow Jackets posted their best round of the tournament Saturday but gained only one position on the leaderboard, unable to keep pace with the leaders, finishing seven shots back of tournament winner Georgia. Tech finished the tournament at 6-over-par 846. Forrester and Lamprecht were the Jackets’ highest finishers individually, tying for 11th place at TPC Harding Park.

Tech returns to action April 7-9 for their final regular-season event, the Calusa Cup in Naples, Fla.

TECH LINEUP – Forrester, a senior from Gainesville, Ga., carded his best round of the spring season to date, recording five birdies against a single bogey for his 66, while Lamprecht, a senior from George, South Africa, put five birdies and four bogeys on his card for his 69. Both players finished the tournament at even-par 210.

Sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) and freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) provided the Yellow Jackets’ other two counting scores, each with a 2-over-par 72, while freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) shot 73 Saturday and did not factor into Tech’ team score.

Kim tied for 33rd place at 3-over-par 213, while Tai tied for 68th at 218 (+8) and Fontenot tied for 80th at 219 (+9).

Sophomore Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) was competing as an individual and tied for 92nd place at 220 (+10) after posting a 75 Saturday.