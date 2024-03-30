Tech Golf Finishes 5th at The Goodwin

San Francisco, Calif. – Bartley Forrester fired a 4-under-par 66, and Christo Lamprecht shot a 1-under-par 69 as Georgia Tech posted a 1-under-par final round of 279 Saturday and finished in fifth place at The Goodwin.
The Yellow Jackets posted their best round of the tournament Saturday but gained only one position on the leaderboard, unable to keep pace with the leaders, finishing seven shots back of tournament winner Georgia. Tech finished the tournament at 6-over-par 846. Forrester and Lamprecht were the Jackets’ highest finishers individually, tying for 11th place at TPC Harding Park.
Tech returns to action April 7-9 for their final regular-season event, the Calusa Cup in Naples, Fla.
TECH LINEUP – Forrester, a senior from Gainesville, Ga., carded his best round of the spring season to date, recording five birdies against a single bogey for his 66, while Lamprecht, a senior from George, South Africa, put five birdies and four bogeys on his card for his 69. Both players finished the tournament at even-par 210.
Sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) and freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) provided the Yellow Jackets’ other two counting scores, each with a 2-over-par 72, while freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) shot 73 Saturday and did not factor into Tech’ team score.
Kim tied for 33rd place at 3-over-par 213, while Tai tied for 68th at 218 (+8) and Fontenot tied for 80th at 219 (+9).
Sophomore Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) was competing as an individual and tied for 92nd place at 220 (+10) after posting a 75 Saturday.
Bartley Forrester posted his lowest round this spring Saturday with a 66 and tied for 11th place. (photo by Ross Obley)
TEAM LEADERBOARD – Georgia had three players post subpar rounds Saturday as the 22nd-ranked Bulldogs shot 5-under-par 275 and edged Utah by one stroke for team honors. Georgia was the only team in the field to finish the tournament under par (839, -1), while the Utes finished at even-par 840.
Tournament host Stanford finished in third place at 844 (+4), followed by No. 7 Tennessee (845, +5) and Tech at 846 (+6).
Brigham Young (+8), San Francisco (+9), Pepperdine (+11), UCLA (+12) and Oregon (+14) rounded out the top 10 in the 31-team field.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Utah’s Braxton Watts shot 2-under-par 68 Saturday and earned a one-stroke victory in the individual race at 5-under-par 205. Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen, who shot 67 Saturday, was the runner-up at 4-under-par 206.
Georgia’s Ben Van Wyk, the 36-hole leader, shot 71 Saturday and dropped back to a tie for third place at 207 (-3) with Clemson’s Jonathan Nielsen and San Francisco’s Jakob Melin. Four players tied for sixth at 208 (-2), and UCLA’s William Walsh rounded out the top 10 at 209 (-1).
Tech’s Forrester and Lamprecht were among eight players tied for 11th at even-par 210.
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – Georgia Tech has played in The Goodwin four times, with a high finish of second place in 2023. The event is named for legendary head coach Wally Goodwin who led the Cardinal program from 1987-2000 and is played at one of the country’s elite courses, with TPC Harding Park set to host the event for the third time in school history after serving as headquarters in 2018. TPC Harding Park has played host to numerous PGA Tour events, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship. TPC Harding Park will be set up as a 6,939-yard, par-70 layout.
The field is the largest that the Yellow Jackets have played against all year, 31 teams, including Appalachian State, BYU (43), California (19), Cal Baptist, Cal Davis, Cal Poly, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia (22), Georgia Tech (15), Howard, Lipscomb, Little Rock, Long Beach State (48), Nevada, Oregon (25), Oregon State, Pepperdine, San Diego, San Diego State (29), San Jose State, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Southern California, Stanford (44), Tennessee (7), TCU, UCLA (33), Utah, Utah Tech, Washington State.
