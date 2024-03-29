Tech Golf in 6th Place at The Goodwin

San Francisco, Calif. – Freshman Carson Kim shot a 1-under-par 69, and senior Christo Lamprecht shot even-par 70 Friday as Georgia Tech posted a 4-over-par score of 284 and moved ahead to sixth place after 36 holes at The Goodwin.
Though one stroke higher than their Thursday opening round, the Yellow Jackets (7-over-par 567 for 36 holes) posted one of the better rounds in the field Friday but advanced just one spot from their place after Thursday. Tech is four strokes off the lead held by Utah, which shot 1-under-par 279 Friday for a 36-hole score of 563 (+3).
The final round of The Goodwin begins at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday from the first and 10th tees at TPC Harding Park. Ten of the competing teams are listed in the top 50 of the current Scoreboard NCAA Golf Rankings, including Tech (15), Tennessee (7), California (19), Georgia (22) and Oregon (24) in the top 25.
TECH LINEUP – Kim, a freshman from Yorba Linda, Calif., carded a pair of birdies and an eagle to balance out his round of 69 Friday, while Lamprecht, the All-American from George, South Africa, had three birdies and three bogeys in his round of 70. Both players are tied for 18th place individually at 1-over-par 141 for 36 holes.
Sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) shot 2-over-par 72, and senior Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) added a 3-over-par 73 for the Yellow Jackets on Friday. Freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.), who led the Jackets Thursday with an opening 69, followed with a 77 Friday and did not count.
Forrester is tied for 44th place at 4-over-par 144, while Tai and Fontenot are tied for 68st place at 146 (+6).
Sophomore Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.), competing as an individual, is tied for 53rd place at 145 (+5) after carding a 4-over-par 74 Friday.
Tech has played TPC Harding Park’s two par-5 holes the best of any team in the tournament (10-under-par), but the Yellow Jackets are 15-over-par on the course’s four par-3s, near the bottom of the field.
Christo Lamprecht battled to an even-par 70 Friday and is tied for 18th place with Carson Kim (top photo). (photo by Ben Adelberg/Back of the Range)
TEAM LEADERBOARD – Playing in the afternoon wave Friday, Utah (-1) and San Francisco (-4) both posted subpar rounds and climbed into first and third places, respectively. The Utes, at 3-over-par 563, hold a one-stroke lead over Georgia (564, +4), which had shared the lead after the opening round. The Dons are tied with Tennessee for third place at 565 (+5).
Host Stanford is in fifth place at 566 (+6), followed by the Yellow Jackets in sixth at 567 (+7). Pepperdine (569, +9), Clemson and UCLA (both at 573, +13) round out the top 10 in the 31-team field.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Georgia’s Ben Van Wyk fired a 3-under-par 67 Friday and took the 36-hole lead at 4-under-par 136, one stroke better than Utah’s Braxton Watts, who posted the day’s low round of 4-under-par 66 and finished 36 holes at 3-under-par 137.
Pepperdine’s Kristoffer Kuvaas and William Walsh are tied for third place with UCLA’s Pablo Ereno at 138 (-2). Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen is part of a six-player tie for sixth place at 139 (-1).
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – This is Georgia Tech’s fourth appearance at The Goodwin, having finished second behind Oklahoma in last year’s event, while Christo Lamprecht took home runner-up honors individually. The event is named for legendary head coach Wally Goodwin who led the Cardinal program from 1987-2000 and is played at one of the country’s elite courses, with TPC Harding Park set to host the event for the third time in school history after serving as headquarters in 2018. TPC Harding Park has played host to numerous PGA Tour events, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship. TPC Harding Park will be set up as a 6,939-yard, par-70 layout.
The format is the traditional 54 holes, 18 holes each day from Thursday through Saturday, with the low four scores out of five counting for the team total each day.
The field is the largest that the Yellow Jackets will play against all year, 31 teams, including Appalachian State, BYU (43), California (19), Cal Baptist, Cal Davis, Cal Poly, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia (22), Georgia Tech (15), Howard, Lipscomb, Little Rock, Long Beach State (48), Nevada, Oregon (25), Oregon State, Pepperdine, San Diego, San Diego State (29), San Jose State, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Southern California, Stanford (44), Tennessee (7), TCU, UCLA (33), Utah, Utah Tech, Washington State.
Host Stanford has won the tournament 16 times since the inaugural event in 1968. Past individual winners include major golf champions Tom Watson and Corey Pavin, as well as veteran PGA Tour pros like Duffy Waldorf and Billy Mayfair, and younger pros like Nick Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, Maverick McNealy and Brandon Wu.
