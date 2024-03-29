Tech Golf in 6th Place at The Goodwin

San Francisco, Calif. – Freshman Carson Kim shot a 1-under-par 69, and senior Christo Lamprecht shot even-par 70 Friday as Georgia Tech posted a 4-over-par score of 284 and moved ahead to sixth place after 36 holes at The Goodwin.

Though one stroke higher than their Thursday opening round, the Yellow Jackets (7-over-par 567 for 36 holes) posted one of the better rounds in the field Friday but advanced just one spot from their place after Thursday. Tech is four strokes off the lead held by Utah, which shot 1-under-par 279 Friday for a 36-hole score of 563 (+3).

The final round of The Goodwin begins at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday from the first and 10th tees at TPC Harding Park. Ten of the competing teams are listed in the top 50 of the current Scoreboard NCAA Golf Rankings, including Tech (15), Tennessee (7), California (19), Georgia (22) and Oregon (24) in the top 25.

TECH LINEUP – Kim, a freshman from Yorba Linda, Calif., carded a pair of birdies and an eagle to balance out his round of 69 Friday, while Lamprecht, the All-American from George, South Africa, had three birdies and three bogeys in his round of 70. Both players are tied for 18th place individually at 1-over-par 141 for 36 holes.

Sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) shot 2-over-par 72, and senior Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.) added a 3-over-par 73 for the Yellow Jackets on Friday. Freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.), who led the Jackets Thursday with an opening 69, followed with a 77 Friday and did not count.

Forrester is tied for 44th place at 4-over-par 144, while Tai and Fontenot are tied for 68st place at 146 (+6).

Sophomore Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.), competing as an individual, is tied for 53rd place at 145 (+5) after carding a 4-over-par 74 Friday.

Tech has played TPC Harding Park’s two par-5 holes the best of any team in the tournament (10-under-par), but the Yellow Jackets are 15-over-par on the course’s four par-3s, near the bottom of the field.