Georgia Tech Golf Tied for 4th the Calusa Cup

Naples, Fla. – Senior Aidan Kramer shot an even-par 72, and Bartley Forrester added a 1-over-par 73 Monday, while Georgia Tech posted an 8-over-par total of 296 and advanced into a tie for fourth place after two rounds of the Calusa Cup at Calusa Pines Golf Club.

The Yellow Jackets, No. 15 in the Scoreboard collegiate rankings, moved up on the leaderboard but remains well back of 16th-ranked Florida, which was the only team under par again Monday and has a 10-stroke lead on the field. The final round of the Calusa Cup gets underway at 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

Tech is playing the tournament without its top player, All-American Christo Lamprecht (George, South Africa), who is playing in the Masters this week, an invitation that resulted from winning The Amateur Championship last summer. The senior from George, South Africa is ranked the No. 1 amateur in the world currently. Freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.), who has started all five spring events before this week, is out with an injury.

TECH LINEUP – Kramer, a senior from Oviedo, Fla., playing in his third tournament of the spring, led the Jackets on Monday, recording four birdies and four bogeys on his way to an even-par 72. He is tied for 20th place at 5-over-par 149 after 36 holes.

Sophomore Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.), who was tied for second place after an opening 69, followed with a 74 Monday and is the only Jacket under par for 36 holes, tied for seventh place at 1-under-par 143. He is looking for his first career top-10 finish.

Forrester, a senior from Gainesville, Ga., is tied for 15th place at 147 (+3). Sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) provided Tech’s other counting score Monday with a 5-over-par 77. He is tied for 22nd place at 150 (+6). Freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) shot 81 Monday and is tied for 41st place.