Tech Golf in 9th Place at Pauma Valley Invitational

Pauma Valley, Calif. – Benjamin Reuter carded a 2-under-par 69, and Hiroshi Tai added a 1-under-ar 70 in Monday’s afternoon round, elevating Georgia Tech to ninth place after 36 holes at the Pauma Valley Invitational. The 21st-ranked Yellow Jackets rallied with a 3-under-par total of 281 in round 2 at Pauma Valley Country Club after posting an 8-over-par 292 in the morning round. In the team race, Tech has a 36-hole total of 576 (+5), 19 strokes off the pace set by No. 7 LSU (-14), but the Tigers and several other teams were unable to complete the 36-hole day due to darkness, and play was suspended shortly before 7:30 p.m. local (Pacific) time. Freshman Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) fired a 3-under-par 69 in the morning and followed with an even-par 71 in the afternoon and is tied for 7th place individually (139, -3), topping the Jackets on the individual leaderboard through 36 holes. The tournament, being conducted for just the second time, features a 15-team field, including nine teams ranked in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd Top-25 rankings and 13 squads in the top 50. Pauma Valley is just 35 miles East of Carlsbad, where the NCAA Championship is held at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa. Round 2 will resume at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, with the final round of the tournament repaired for a shotgun start at 1 p.m. EDT.

Freshman Albert Hansson is bidding for his second top-10 finish of the year. (photo by Clyde Click) TECH LINEUP – Tech’s afternoon round was also supported from even-par 71s from Hansson and sophomore Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.). Bidding for his second top-10 finish of the year, Hansson birdied five holes against a pair of bogeys in the morning, and overcame a pair of bogeys in his first three holes in the afternoon to go 2-under-par the rest of his round. He is three strokes off the lead of Illinois’ Ryan Voois (-6). Tai, junior from Singapore, also shot 70 in the morning round, recording eight birdies over 36 holes to finish at 2-under-par 142 and is tied for 11th place. Reuter, a redshirt junior from The Netherlands, overcame a non-counting round of 81 in the morning to birdie four holes in the afternoon. LEADERBOARD SUMMARY – With seven teams unable to complete the second round, 7th-ranked LSU stood at 14-under-par as a team, leading No. 5 Oklahoma State (-7) by seven strokes. No. 4 Texas and Tennessee were tied for third place at 6-under-par, with No. 13 Illinois having finished 36 holes at 4-under-par and in fifth place. Illinois’ Voois fired rounds of 69-67 to complete 36 holes at 6-under-par 136, one shot ahead of Calum Scott of Texas Tech, whose round was halted with four holes to play. LSU’s Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson and Oklahoma’s Jase Summy are in the clubhouse at 4-under-par 138, tied for third place.

EVENT DETAILS Pauma Valley Collegiate Invitational Dates: March 17-18 (54 holes of stroke play, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round)

March 17-18 (54 holes of stroke play, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round) Format: 36 hole Monday and 18 Tuesday, begins 10:40 a.m. EDT each day from No. 1 and No. 10 holes

36 hole Monday and 18 Tuesday, begins 10:40 a.m. EDT each day from No. 1 and No. 10 holes Venue: Pauma Valley Country Club (par 71, 7,311 yards)

Pauma Valley Country Club (par 71, 7,311 yards) Participating teams (15): Loyola Marymount (host), Arizona State (2), Georgia Tech (21), Illinois (13), LSU (7), Oklahoma (6), Oklahoma State (5), Ole Miss (3), San Diego (33), San Diego State (15), San Francisco, SMU (28), Tennessee (30), Texas (4), Texas Tech (26)

Loyola Marymount (host), Arizona State (2), Georgia Tech (21), Illinois (13), LSU (7), Oklahoma (6), Oklahoma State (5), Ole Miss (3), San Diego (33), San Diego State (15), San Francisco, SMU (28), Tennessee (30), Texas (4), Texas Tech (26) Tech appearances (last appearance): first appearance