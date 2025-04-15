Georgia Tech Golf Finishes 7th at Ford Collegiate

Richmond Hill, Ga. – Albert Hansson and Kale Fontenot each carded even-par 70 Tuesday as Georgia Tech posted a 2-over-par team score of 282 and held its position to finish in seventh place at The Ford Collegiate golf tournament. Tech shot one of the better team rounds on Tuesday as Carson Kim and Hiroshi Tai each delivered a 1-under-par 71, but was not able to gain ground on the teams above it on the leaderboard. The 23rd-ranked Yellow Jackets finished 19 strokes behind No. 2 Texas, which shot 3-under-par 277 and overtook No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 LSU to win the team title. Kim’s final round, which included four birdies, was good enough for him to post his first career top-10 finish. The sophomore from Yorba Linda, Calif., finished alone in 10th place at level-par 210, beating his previous low 54-hole score by three strokes. The Ford Collegiate featured a 12-team field with 12 individuals also competing. Five teams are ranked in the Scoreboard Top-25 rankings and eight squads are listed among the top 50. The Yellow Jackets return to action next week for the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, April 24-28 at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Ky.

Kale Fontenot made the biggest leap up the leaderboard Tuesday after firing an even-par 70. (photo by A.J. Henderson/Georgia Southern Athletics) TECH LINEUP – Hansson, a freshman from Fiskebäckskil, Sweden, and Fontenot, a sophomore from Lafayette, La., played steady golf Tuesday in warm and windy conditions at The Ford Field & River Club, each recording two birdies and two bogeys on their rounds. Both players significantly improved their individual finish, Hansson to a tie for 33rd at 217 (+7) and Fontenot to a tie for 37th at 218 (+8). Tai, a junior from Singapore fresh off his appearance at the Masters last week, jumped eight spots to a tie for 52nd at 222 (+12). Benjamin Reuter, a redshirt junior from Naarden, The Netherlands, shot 78 Tuesday and did not factor in Tech’s team score, and tied for 44th place (220, +10). Junior Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.), competing as an individual, closed with a 73 Tuesday and tied for 39th place at 219 (+9). LEADERBOARD SUMMARY – No. 2 Texas, with two players under par Tuesday posted the best final round, a 3-under-par 277, to surpass No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 LSU to take the team title with a 2-under-par total of 838. LSU finished second at even-par 840, and Auburn dropped to third place at 844 (+4) after posting an 8-over-par final round. No. 35 Georgia finished fourth, but the Bulldogs’ top two players, Buck Brumlow and Grayson Wood, tied for medalist honors at 205 (-5) after Brumlow shot 67 Tuesday and Wood carded a 66. Brumlow birdied the first hole of a playoff against his teammate, thereby earning an exemption into the 2026 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Ga., that was offered to the champion. The field average score was over 72 each day on the par-70, 7,259-yard course.

EVENT DETAILS The Ford Collegiate Dates: April 14-15 (54 holes of stroke play, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round)

April 14-15 (54 holes of stroke play, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round) Format: 36 holes Monday and 18 Tuesday, begins 7:45 a.m. EDT each day from No. 1 and No. 10 holes

36 holes Monday and 18 Tuesday, begins 7:45 a.m. EDT each day from No. 1 and No. 10 holes Venue: The Ford Field & River Club (par 70, 7,259 yards)

The Ford Field & River Club (par 70, 7,259 yards) Participating teams (12): Auburn (No. 1), Augusta, Georgia (34), Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech (23), LSU (7), South Carolina (20), Tennessee (26), Texas (2), USF (30), Wisconsin, plus 12 individuals (72 players competing)

Auburn (No. 1), Augusta, Georgia (34), Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech (23), LSU (7), South Carolina (20), Tennessee (26), Texas (2), USF (30), Wisconsin, plus 12 individuals (72 players competing) Tech appearances (last appearance): first appearance