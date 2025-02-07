Jackets Get to -25 at Amer Ari Intercollegiate

Kohala Coast, Hawai’i – Led by Hiroshi Tai’s 6-under-par 66, all five Georgia Tech players scored under par Friday as the 12th-ranked Yellow Jackets shot a 15-under-par total of 273 and sit in a tie for 10th place with Stanford after 36 holes at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate. Tai, the defending NCAA individual champion from Singapore, played a clean round on the Mauna Lani Resort’s North Course, recording six birdies and no bogeys, improving by six shots over his opening round and moving up to a tie for 33rd place individually at 6-under-par 138. Though Tech improved its score by five strokes over Thursday’s opening round, it was unable to make up much ground on the leaders and remains 18 strokes behind No. 9 Oklahoma State heading into Saturday’s final round. Twenty teams are competing over three days (Thursday through Saturday) at the Mauna Lani Resort’s North Course in the 34th edition of the event, which has attracted an increasingly strong field over the years. This year’s field features nine teams nationally ranked in the Top 25, including six of the Top 10, all of whom reside ahead of the Jackets on the leaderboard. Round 3 begins at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time Saturday with a shotgun start.

Benjamin Reuter is tied for 20th place at -7. (photo by Clyde Click) TECH LINEUP – Benjamin Reuter, a redshirt junior from The Netherlands, shot 4-under-par 68 Friday and moved up to 20th place individually at 7-under-par 137, while sophomore Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) shot 3-under-par 69. Freshman Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) and sophomore Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) each carded 2-under-par 70s for the Jackets. Hansson remains low Yellow Jacket after 36 holes, tied for 16th place at 8-under-par 136, while Fontenot is tied for 53rd at 3-under-par 141, and Kim is tied for 83rd place (145, +1). Freshman Didrik Ringvall Bengtsson (Stockholm, Sweden), competing as an individual, shot 77 Friday and is tied for 112th place. TEAM LEADERBOARD – Oklahoma State didn’t duplicate its 26-under-par round from Thursday, but its 17-par score of 271 was good enough to keep the Cowboys (533, -43) in the lead, two shots ahead of No. 6 North Carolina, who had the best round of the day at 21-under-oar 267 and moved up to second place at 535 (-41). No. 38 Oregon (-36), No. 5 Texas (-35) and No. 2 Arizona State (-31) round out the top five teams on the 20-team leaderboard. INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – North Carolina’s Hampton Roberts burned the Mauna Lani course to the tune of 11-under-par 61 Friday and moved to the top of the leaderboard at 16-under-par 128, two shots ahead of Oregon’s Eric Doyle (-14), who shot 67 Friday. Oklahoma State’s Ethan Fang (-13) is in third place, followed by Texas’ Tommy Morrison (-12), while Stanford’s Ratchanon Chantananuwat and UCLA’s Kyle An are tied for fifth place at -11. Seventy-seven of the 123 players in the field are under par foe 36 holes.

EVENT DETAILS Amer Ari Intercollegiate Dates: February 6-8 (stroke play, 54 holes)

February 6-8 (stroke play, 54 holes) Format: 18 holes Thursday, Friday and Saturday (shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. local time each day)

18 holes Thursday, Friday and Saturday (shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. local time each day) Venue: Mauna Lani Golf Club (par 72, 6,900 yards)

Mauna Lani Golf Club (par 72, 6,900 yards) Participating teams (20): Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Hawai’i, Hawai’i-Hilo, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin (Japan), Pacific, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech, UC Davis, UCLA, Waseda (Japan), Washington

Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Hawai’i, Hawai’i-Hilo, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin (Japan), Pacific, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech, UC Davis, UCLA, Waseda (Japan), Washington Tech appearances (last year): 26 (Tech finished 6 th of 20 teams, Bartley Forrester T-8 in 2024)

26 (Tech finished 6 of 20 teams, Bartley Forrester T-8 in 2024) Championships: 1999, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006

1999, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006 Individual titles: Carlton Forrester (1999), Matt Kuchar (1999, 2000), Bryce Molder (2000), Troy Matteson (2002), Cameron Tringale (2006)