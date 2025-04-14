Carson Kim in Top 10 at Ford Collegiate

Richmond Hill, Ga. – Carson Kim fired rounds of 69-70 Monday and is tied for sixth place individually, three shots from the lead, while No. 23 Georgia Tech stands 15-over-par and tied for seventh place after 36 holes at The Ford Collegiate. For Kim, the two rounds Monday represented his best start in any tournament in 2024-25 and put him in position to log the first top-10 finish to his career should he remain there. The sophomore from Yorba Linda, Calif., has a 36-hole score of 1-under-par 139, three strokes behind Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun. Tech, meanwhile, is 19 strokes back of the top-ranked Tigers on the team leaderboard with 18 holes to play. The Ford Collegiate features a 12-team field with 12 individuals also competing. Five teams are ranked in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd Top-25 rankings and eight squads are listed among the top 50. The final round of the tournament will begin at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, with teams teeing off from the first and 10th holes. The individual champion of the 2025 Ford Collegiate will receive an exemption into the 2026 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia. The Club Car Championship is one of the premier events on the Korn Ferry Tour each year.

Benjamin Reuter is tied for 19th place. (photo by A.J. Henderson/Georgia Southern Athletics) TECH LINEUP – Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) matched Kim’s 69 in the morning 18 holes and added a 73 in the afternoon for a two-round total of 142 (+2), tied for 19th place. Tech also got a 72 from freshman Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) and a 75 from sophomore Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) in the morning round as the Jackets posted a 5-over-par 285. In the afternoon, Fontenot carded a 73 and Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) a 74 as Tech posted a 10-over-par 290. Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.), competing as an individual, is No. 3 for the Jackets on the individual leaderboard at 6-over-par 140 after carding a 70 in round 2. LEADERBOARD SUMMARY – Auburn, the defending national champion, rode its sophomore Koivun to grab a three-stroke lead over No. 7 LSU, posting a 4-under-par round in the morning and an even-par score in the afternoon to complete 36 holes at 4-under-par 556. LSU also was 4-under in the morning, but 3-over in the afternoon to slide into second place at 1-under-par 559. The two Tigers are the only teams in the 12-team field in red figures through two rounds. No. 2 Texas (+1), No. 20 South Carolina (+4) and No. 35 Georgia (+6) round out the top five teams on the leaderboard. Koivun, one of only two players to break par in both Monday rounds, and South Carolina’s Frankie Harris, who shot 64 in the afternoon, are tied atop the individual leaderboard at 4-under-par 136. LSU’s Algot Kleen (137, -3) is alone in third place, while Georgia’s Buck Brumlow and Tennessee’s Christian Pardue are tied for fourth place at 2-under-par 138. Tech’s Kim, LSU’s Alfons Bondesson and the Bulldogs’ Grayson Wood are the only other individuals under par for 36 holes, tied for sixth place at 139 (-1).

EVENT DETAILS The Ford Collegiate Dates: April 14-15 (54 holes of stroke play, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round)

April 14-15 (54 holes of stroke play, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round) Format: 36 holes Monday and 18 Tuesday, begins 7:45 a.m. EDT each day from No. 1 and No. 10 holes

36 holes Monday and 18 Tuesday, begins 7:45 a.m. EDT each day from No. 1 and No. 10 holes Venue: The Ford Field & River Club (par 70, 7,259 yards)

The Ford Field & River Club (par 70, 7,259 yards) Participating teams (12): Auburn (No. 1), Augusta, Georgia (34), Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech (23), LSU (7), South Carolina (20), Tennessee (26), Texas (2), USF (30), Wisconsin, plus 12 individuals (72 players competing)

Auburn (No. 1), Augusta, Georgia (34), Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech (23), LSU (7), South Carolina (20), Tennessee (26), Texas (2), USF (30), Wisconsin, plus 12 individuals (72 players competing) Tech appearances (last appearance): first appearance