Tech Golf Finishes 6th at Amer Ari Intercollegiate

Kohala Coast, Hawai’i – Led by freshman Kale Fontenot’s 7-under-par 65, Georgia Tech posted the third-lowest 18-hole score in program history Saturday, a 23-under-par 265, and finished in sixth place at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate.

Tech’s third-round score was the second-best in the field Saturday, but the Yellow Jackets were unable to pick up significant ground on the leaders as No. 2 North Carolina posted a 22-under-par round, No. 7 Arizona State shot 20-under, top-ranked Auburn posted a 15-under-par round, No. 22 Texas Tech was 20-under-par and No. 4 Washington was 19-under. The Jackets finished 17 strokes off the pace of the Tar Heels.

Senior Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, Ga.), fired his third straight 67 (-5) Saturday and tied for eighth place individually at 15-under-par 201.

Tech’s 50-under-par tournament score of 814 was the fifth-lowest score in relation to par on record for the program, six strokes off the record total of 56-under-par at this event in 2005, and was the seventh lowest stroke total in team history.

The Jackets return to action Feb. 19-21 at the Watersound Invitational in Panama City, Fla.

TECH LINEUP – Fontenot made eight birdies in the final round, including three in his final four holes, as the freshman posted the best round of his career to date and rose to a tie for 55th individually at 7-under-par 209.

Senior Christo Lamprecht (George, South Africa) fired a 6-under-par 66 Saturday that included seven birdies, and finished in a tie for 14th place at 14-under-par 202. Sophomore Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) and freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda, Calif.) each carded 67s for the Yellow Jackets. Tai finished in a tie for 19th place at 13-under-par 203, while Kim tied for 78th at 213 (-3).

Senior Aidan Kramer (Oviedo, Fla.), competing as an individual, posted his third straight subpar round Saturday (3-under-par 69) and tied for 63rd place at 6-under-par 210.