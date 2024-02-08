Tech Golf in 8th Place at Amer Ari Intercollegiate

Kohala Coast, Hawai’i – Bartley Forrester (67), Hiroshi Tai (68) and Christo Lamprecht (69) all fired subpar rounds Thursday, leading No. 12 Georgia Tech to a 12-under-par score of 276, good to tie for eighth place after the opening round of the Amer Ari Intercollegiate.

Low scores were the order of the day at the Mauna Lani Resort’s North Course, which plays to par of 72 and measures just 6,913 yards. Seventeen of the 20 competing teams broke par, with No. 2 North Carolina leading the way at 26-under-par with all five players in red figures. Seventy-five of the 124 players in the field were under par for the day.

Forrester’s score put him in a tie for 12th place, while Tai is tied for 22nd, and Lamprecht is tied for 37th.

The tournament continues with another shotgun start for round 2 Friday at 7:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. Eastern time).

TECH LINEUP – Forrester, a senior from Gainesville, Ga., played a clean round with five birdies and no bogeys Thursday to share 12th place with nine other players. Tai, a sophomore from Singapore, birdied three of his first five holes and got to 5-under-par for the day before making consecutive bogeys, but he finished with a birdie at the 10th for his 68, putting him in a tie for 22nd with 14 others. Lamprecht, a senior from George, South Africa, had five birdies and two bogeys on his card, thing for 37th place with 11 others.

Freshman Carson Kim (Yorba Linda Calif.) provided the Yellow Jackets’ fourth counting score with an even-par 72, while freshman Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) shot 1-over-par 73 and did not count.

Senior Aidan Kramer (Oviedo, Fla.) fired a 2-under-par 70 competing as an individual and is tied for 49th place.