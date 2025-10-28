Promo Schedule for Women’s Basketball Announced

Major theme nights include First Responders Day (Nov. 16 vs. Jacksonville), Military Appreciation (Jan. 11 vs. Clemson), We Back Pat (Jan. 22 vs. North Carolina), National Girls and Women in Sports Day (Feb. 1 vs. Boston College) and Play for Kay Pink Game (Feb. 8 vs. Stanford). Georgia Tech will recognize its senior class during its final regular season home game on March 1 when Miami visits McCamish Pavilion.

Fans will be encouraged to wear their ugly sweaters during Tech’s annual holiday game on Dec. 8. On Feb. 1, women’s basketball will welcome back former Yellow Jackets for its annual Alumni Day. All fans are encouraged to wear pink on Feb. 8 against Stanford for the Play for Kay game.

The action all begins for women’s basketball’s season-opener on Nov. 6 against Radford for its annual Education Game at 10 a.m. Gold pom poms will be available for all fans. Women’s basketball will take part in the 25 th anniversary of the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive on Nov. 19 ( see details ). A wrapping paper giveaway will be available to all fans upon exit on Nov. 19.

THE FLATS – The 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball will be filled with an exciting brand of basketball, in addition to several theme nights and promotional giveaway nights. Group experiences and unique paid experiences are also on sale now.

MILITARY APPRECIATION TICKET DONATION

Fans can purchase tickets to be donated to active and retired military personnel for the women’s basketball home game against Clemson on Jan. 11 and the men’s basketball home game against Florida State on Feb. 28.

SUNDAY YOUTH BOGO

For all Sunday women’s basketball home games this season, fans can receive one free youth (ages 12 and under) ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket. This option is available for patron walk-ups at the box office only on gameday.



GROUP EXPERIENCES

Fans can now purchase a pair of unique group experiences to home Georgia Tech women’s basketball games. Group experiences close five days before each home game. For more information on women’s basketball group experiences, please contact gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu.

Fan Tunnel – line the Georgia Tech tunnel to welcome the Yellow Jackets onto the court. This group experience is available once per game for a maximum of 20 people in the group. This is not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.

line the Georgia Tech tunnel to welcome the Yellow Jackets onto the court. This group experience is available once per game for a maximum of 20 people in the group. This is not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12. Anthem Buddies – join Georgia Tech women’s basketball on court for starting lineups. This group experience is available once per game for a maximum of 15 people in the group. This is not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.



PAID EXPERIENCES

Fans can also purchase a pair of unique paid experiences with Buzz. Click here to purchase a paid experience.

In-Game Visits from Buzz – have Buzz visit you in your seat during the game. This paid experience is available for five slots per game at just $30 and is not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.

have Buzz visit you in your seat during the game. This paid experience is available for five slots per game at just $30 and is not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12. Postgame Photos with Buzz – join Buzz on the court after the game for postgame photos. This paid experience is available for groups of 10 people or less and will take place 10-15 minutes following the conclusion of the game. This experience is not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.

PURCHASE VIDEOBOARD MESSAGES

Georgia Tech fans can receive a unique experience through purchasing a videoboard message to be shown at halftime during a home contest at McCamish Pavilion. A maximum of 10 slots are available per game with messages limited to 100 characters, and can be purchased for just $30. The deadline to purchase a videoboard message is five days prior to the contest. Georgia Tech Athletics reserves the right to cancel and refund any submissions deemed not appropriate. Videoboard messages are not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS

PURCHASE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.

Single-game tickets also remain on sale, as well as a Mini Plan for patrons wishing to attend multiple games this season. A Mini Plan includes tickets to four games, anchored by Tech’s marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Jan. 1 plus the choice of three additional Atlantic Coast Conference games.

Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.