Michael Isenhour Toy Drive Celebrates 25th Anniversary

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Student-Athlete Advisory Board (SAAB) celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive this November. Toy donations will be accepted at multiple sporting events the week of Nov. 16, including Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s game vs. Georgia Southern (Nov. 18), Georgia Tech women’s basketball vs. West Georgia (Nov. 19), and culminating in the Yellow Jackets’ football home finale at Boddy Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Nov. 22 versus Pitt.

Benefitting the Atlanta Children’s Shelter, fans are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Georgia Tech student-athletes will be stationed at selected entrance gates with donation bins at both facilities on the days of the drive.

Monetary donations can be made digitally by clicking HERE. Cash and checks cannot be accepted at the gates, but student-athletes will have flyers on hand with a QR code directing fans to the online donation page.

For fans that wish to contribute but are unable to attend one of the games, toy donations can be shipped to Georgia Tech at the following address:

Georgia Tech Athletic Association

Attn: Kevin Cone – Michael Isenhour Toy Drive

177 North Avenue NW

Atlanta, Ga. 30332

The Michael Isenhour Toy Drive was founded in 2001 by Georgia Tech men’s basketball student-athlete Michael Isenhour, whose inspiration was to assist families impacted by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Isenhour, who was battling leukemia when he started the toy drive, passed away in 2002. SAAB renamed the toy drive in his honor to create an enduring legacy in memory of their fellow student-athlete.

The Atlanta Children’s Shelter was founded in 1986 with a mission to break the cycle of generational poverty for families facing homelessness by building pathways to long-term self-sufficiency by providing quality early childhood education. All families served at ACS live in poverty and have young children under the age of 6. Donations made by Georgia Tech fans help enhance ACS’ annual “Holiday House” event.