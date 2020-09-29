ProJackets Baseball Report: 2020 Postseason

THE FLATS — After a season wrought with changes and unexpected challenges, the MLB has finally made it to the postseason and representing #ProJackets this season is Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters.

Helping St. Louis to a 30-28 record and second place in the NL Central Division, Wieters appeared in 19 games, recording seven hits, one double and four RBI, while also drawing three walks.

The Cards enter the 2020 postseason as the fifth seed in the National League and will take on the fourth-seeded San Diego Padres, with game one of the best-of-three Wild Card series on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Johnathan Langley also continues to perform bullpen catching duties for the LA Dodgers as they take on the Brewers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Finishing up their season last week were four #ProJackets in the MLB.

The Tigers’ RHP Buck Farmer appeared in 23 games to the tune of a 1-0 record, 3.80 ERA season. In 21.1 innings of work, Farmer struck out 14. Ending strong, the Conyers, Ga. native pitched a 1.50 ERA over his final seven appearances, allowing just one run in 6.0 innings, punching out six.

After signing with the Texas Rangers in August, Derek Dietrich appeared in 25 games, recording 12 hits, one double and five home runs for eight RBI. The Cleveland, Ohio native also drew nine walks.

RHP Luke Bard made six appearances in 2020 for the Angels, pitching a total of 5.1 innings. Bard surrendered four runs and seven hits but struck out seven total en route to a 6.75 ERA.

After a late call-up, former No. 2 overall pick Joey Bart finally made his debut for the San Francisco and had a fine finish to the year. In 33 games played, Bart hit .233 with a .609 OPS, recording 24 hits, five doubles and two triples for seven RBI.

Still playing in the KBO League is Deck McGuire and Daniel Palka, both for the Samsung Lions.

A recent inductee to the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame, McGuire has made 21 starts for the Lions, and pitched to a 5.05 ERA and 4-8 record. In 112.1 innings pitched, McGuire allowed 119 hits, 63 earned runs and struck out 100 batters.

Palka has had a solid 28 games with the Lions as well, hitting .236 with a .751 OPS. He’s recorded 25 hits, four doubles and six home runs for 15 RBI.