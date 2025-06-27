Burress Named D1 Baseball 1st Team All-American

The Houston County man joins Kevin Parada (2022), Joey Bart (2018), and Mark Teixeira (2000) as the only Yellow Jackets in program history to be named 1 st Team All-America by at least five different publications in the same season, finishing with 1 st Team honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), the College Baseball Foundation, Perfect Game and now, D1 Baseball. He was also named 3 rd Team All-America by Baseball America.

Burress is one the only position player from across the nation to repeat as an All-American according to D1, one of two overall alongside FSU’s Jamie Arnold. He is one of four underclassmen to make 1 st Team All-America. This is his first 1 st team selection after earning a 2 nd Team spot last season from the D1.

THE FLATS – Drew Burress (Houston County, Ga. / Houston County HS) was named 1 st Team All-America by D1 Baseball, the publication announced today. This is Burress’ fifth 1 st -Team All-America selection of 2025, becoming the fourth Yellow Jacket in program history to earn the honor from at least five organizations in the same season.

Burress delivered a dominant 2025 season, finishing as the only player from a Power 4 conference with at least 60 RBI (62), 20 doubles (23), 50 walks (53), 15 HR (19) and 70 runs (77). He led the ACC in extra base hits (43), doubles (23) and finished 2nd in the conference in home runs (19) and runs scored (77). His .756 career slugging percentage is the best in program history with a minimum of 300 ABs (446), nearly half a point above second place, Mark Teixeira (.712 slug over 528 ABs). This season, he became the fastest Yellow Jacket in program history to reach 30 and 40 career homeruns, currently sitting at 44 career long balls, the 10th most in program history and just 13 shy of the program record. His 23 doubles this season were the most by a GT player in the BBCOR era (since 2011) and tied for the 7th most in program history. His 77 runs scored this year were the 12th-most in a single season in program history and the most since Kevin Parada scored 79 in the 2022 season. Burress became just the sixth Jacket this century to score at least 77 runs in a single season.

He will take his five 1st Team All-America honors with him to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp in North Carolina next week, alongside teammates Alex Hernandez and Vahn Lackey, as they compete for a spot on the Team USA roster for the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series in Japan, next month.

Full Steam Ahead

