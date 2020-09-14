Deck McGuire: Hall of Fame Class of 2020

One of the top pitchers in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the late 2000s, Deck McGuire was named the conference’s top pitcher in 2009, and became a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball magazine and a second-team choice by Baseball America. A two-time first-team All-ACC selection (2009, 2010), also was named a third-team All-American in 2010. The Richmond, Va., native was named the ACC Pitcher of the Year in 2009 after going 11-2 in 16 starts for a 3.50 ERA, striking out 118 batters and walking just 41. Overall, McGuire finished his career with a 28-7 record in 49 appearances and 45 starts. He pitched to a career ERA of 3.28 over 291.0 innings, eclipsing the 300-strikeout mark at 306 total. Among his other honors were being named a first-team Freshman All-American in 2008, and he was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award in 2009 and a finalist for National Pitcher of the Year in 2009. One of just 10 first-round MLB Draft picks in Georgia Tech history, McGuire was selected 11th overall in 2010 by the Toronto Blue Jays. He pitched in 48 games over two major league seasons (2017, 2018) with Cincinnati, Toronto and the Los Angeles Angels and also played in the Korean Baseball Organization in 2019.