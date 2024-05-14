Play Suspended for Day at NCAA Chapel Hill Regional

Chapel Hill, N.C. – The third round of the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional golf tournament was called for the day Tuesday due to continued steady rains that impacted the playability of Finley Golf Club. The final round of the tournament will resume at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

All five Georgia Tech players had played at least one hole when play was halted, and the Yellow Jackets were 1-under-par for the round and tied for fifth place with Baylor at 11-under-par. East Tennessee State (-23), Clemson (-20) and North Carolina (-19) held the top three spots on the leaderboard.

The top five teams after the completion of 54 holes will advance to the NCAA Championship.

Play was suspended twice Tuesday morning due to ponding on the greens, once at 11:08 for 30 minutes and again at 11:47 a.m. when players were taken to the clubhouse. The round was suspended for the day at 2 p.m. with more rain expected throughout the afternoon.

Tech has made it through the NCAA regional round each of the last four years (the NCAA Championship and regionals were not conducted in 2020 due to COVID-19), and 27 times since the NCAA went to the regional qualifying format in 1989. Tech shared the regional title in 2022 in Columbus, Ohio and won the 2023 regional in Salem, S.C., by eight strokes. The Yellow Jackets are playing in an NCAA regional for the 26th straight year and for the 33rd time in the 35 years the NCAA has used a regional qualifying format for its championship.