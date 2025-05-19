THE FLATS – Peyton Marshall, a former four-star high school prospect who played his freshman season at Missouri, has signed a grant-in-aid to enroll at Georgia Tech and play for the Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball team, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced. Marshall has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining. The 7-0, 300-pound post player played in 22 games for the Tigers, averaging 4.3 minutes. He totaled 25 rebounds, 23 points and six blocks over those 22 games, and scored a season-high six points against California in December.

"Peyton gives us a physical presence. His ability to set screens and pass the ball are elite. In limited minutes last year, his impact was felt. We look forward to his continued development as he, Baye (Ndongo), Mo (Sylla), and Cole (Kirouac) give us lots combinations to play along our frontline."

– Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire Ranked as high as the nation’s No. 69 recruit by 247 Sports, Marshall played for Overtime Elite during his senior campaign in 2023-24 and averaged 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.0 minutes of action, while shooting 56.6 percent from the field. Prior to his season at OTE, he helped lead Kell High School to its first state championship in 2023, earning class 5A Player of the Year honors as a junior in addition to receiving all-state accolades. Marshall was named to the 2024 Capital Classic All-Star Game, helping the United States Team to a 105-102 win with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists. Marshall is the Yellow Jackets’ third transfer commitment along with 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio) and 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific). They join a Tech freshman class that is ranked No. 12 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 22 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, and three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta.

