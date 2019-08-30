Ogletree, Schniederjans Named to Haskins Watch List

Columbus, Ga. – Georgia Tech golfers Andy Ogletree and Luke Schniederjans, who both made All-America teams following the spring 2019 golf season, were both named to the watch list Friday for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, a national college golfer of the year award given by the Haskins Commission in Columbus, Ga. The rising Yellow Jacket seniors, who both made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team and the GCAA All-East Region team earlier this spring, earned All-America honors for the first time in their careers. Ogletree, from Little Rock, Miss., finished the year as Tech’s highest ranked player at No. 19 by Golfstat and No. 23 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. Schniederjans, from Powder Springs, Ga., finished No. 30 by Golfstat and No. 22 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. Schniederjans posted five top-10 finishes in 2018-19 and led the Yellow Jackets with a 70.27 stroke average, while Ogletree had four top-10 finishes and a 70.37 stroke average. They led Tech to six tournament victories, including the program’s 18th ACC Championship, and a berth in the NCAA Championship.

Andy Ogletree Ogletree, ranked No. 41 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, went on to post two big amateur wins this summer, becoming the third Georgia tech golf in history to capture the U.S. Amateur championship as well as the Monroe Invitational. Schniederjans, ranked No. 124 in the WAGR, qualified for the U.S. Amateur and posted top-10 finishes in three amateur events this summer. Four Georgia Tech golfers have won the Haskins Award since its inception in 1971 – David Duval (1993), Stewart Cink (1995), Matt Kuchar (1998) and Bryce Molder (2001). Since its formation in 1971, the Haskins Commission has been devoted to amateur golf and the presentation of the Haskins Award. This coveted trophy honors the year’s outstanding college golfer and the memory of Fred Haskins, an obscure club pro that spent his life nurturing and mentoring amateur golfers. The commission, based in Columbus, Ga., oversees the voting conducted among college golfers, coaches and golf media.

Luke Schniederjans