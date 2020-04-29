Ogletree Adds All-America Honor from Golfweek

Golfweek All-America team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior Andy Ogletree added another All-America honor to his resume this week, being named to the third team by Golfweek magazine.

Ogletree, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion and the highest-ranked Yellow Jacket player in the final 2019-20 Golfweek/Sagarin Index (No. 20) earned third-team honors for the second straight year.

Despite missing the Carpet Capital Collegiate in the fall while playing for the United States in the Walker Cup matches, Ogletree led the Yellow Jackets in stroke average (71.07), top-10 finishes (3) and head-to-head winning percentage (.831). After winning the U.S. Amateur championship last August and competing in the Walker Cup on September, Ogletree also represented the winning U.S. team in the Spirit International Amateur in December. He is the world’s No. 12-ranked amateur according to the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

During his career, Ogletree ranks No. 5 all-time at Tech in scoring average (71.54), has logged eight top-10 finishes in 37 events, 66 rounds of par or better among his 110 career rounds, and a .721 head-to-head winning percentage.

He helped Tech win a nation-best four tournaments in 2019-20, leading the Yellow Jackets to victory in the Puerto Rico Classic in February before the season prematurely ended due to the coronavirus outbreak, and also three wins in four events in the fall – a 20-stroke victory at the Carpet Capital Collegiate, a share of the title at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational with No. 9 Baylor, and the championship of the Cypress Point Classic match play event.

The Yellow Jackets finished the truncated spring No. 7 in the final Golfstat rankings and No. 3 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index, and additionally, came in at No. 5 in the final Bushnell coaches poll announced by the GCAA.