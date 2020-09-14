Norton Ties for First at Rivermont GCAA Amateur

Georgia Tech 2020 amateur results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Noah Norton came up just short of posting the ninth amateur tournament victory for a Yellow Jacket this summer, tying for first place in the regulation 54 holes but falling in a playoff for the title at the Rivermont GCAA Amateur in Johns Creek, Ga.

Nine of the current 11 Yellow Jacket golfers participated this weekend in the event at Rivermont Golf Club, one of 11 amateur events being conducted by the Golf Coaches Association as Covid-19 has forced the cancellation of many collegiate tournaments this fall. The 54-hole tournaments are open to any male or female golfers who were on a college or university varsity golf roster during the 2019-20 school year or are scheduled to be on a college or university varsity golf roster during the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

The Chico, Calif., senior carried a two-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round and closed with a 3-under-par 69, but John Murphy pulled even with a 5-under-par 67, forcing a playoff, which he won on the first hole. The two players completed 54 holes at 12-under-par 204.

Norton competed in his fourth U.S. Amateur last month at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, reaching the round of 32 in match play. Currently No. 57 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Norton is a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) selection and won the Patriot All-America Invitational last December. He finished runner-up to Cooper Dossey in the 2019 North & South Amateur and was the 2017 California State Amateur runner-up.