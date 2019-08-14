Norton, Ogletree Advance to Match Play at U.S. Amateur

U.S. Amateur news | U.S. Amateur Fact Sheet and Schedule | U.S. Amateur pairings and tee times Pinehurst, N.C. – Georgia Tech golfers Noah Norton and Andy Ogletree will both advance to the match play portion of the 119th U.S. Amateur at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C. Ogletree, a senior from Little Rock, Miss., playing in his fourth U.S. Amateur, advanced to match play for the second time after firing an even-par 70 on the No. 2 course at Pinehurst and a 72 on the No. 4 course. He was tied for 8th place when play was suspended for darkness Tuesday night. Norton, a junior from Chico, Calif., reaching match play for the second time, was tied for 28th place after posting a 72 on the No. 4 course and a 71 on the No. 2 course. Senior Luke Schniederjans will not advance after posting rounds of 77-72. He was tied for 136th place when play was halted. The second round of stroke play was delayed by 1 hour, 21 minutes in the late afternoon, which kept 50 players from finishing their rounds. The second round will resume on Wednesday morning at 7:20 a.m., with players jockeying for position to advance in the championship. A total of 66 players were at 4 over or better as those remaining players seek to lock in spots in the 64-player match play field.

Andy Ogletree (with caddie Devin Stanton) was tied for 18th place when play was suspended Tuesday. Norton earned an exemption after qualifying for the U.S. Open in June and is playing in his third U.S. Amateur. He has top-10 finishes in the Porter Cup and the Players Amateur this summer, and reached the finals of the North & South Amateur which was held at Pinehurst. Currently ranked No. 81 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Norton last advanced to match play in 2017. Ogletree, Tech’s top-ranked player at the end of the spring college season (No. 19), qualified for the championship for the fourth time in five years, and last advanced to match play in 2017. The Little Rock, Miss., senior was a second-team All-American and an All-Atlantic Coast Conference choice this spring after posting four top-10 finishes, including a runner-up showing at the ACC Championship. Ranked No. 119 in the World amateur rankings, Ogletree won the Monroe Invitational and advanced to the round of 16 at the North & South Amateur. After the completion of the second round Wednesday morning, the low 64 finishers qualify for match play competition – round of 64 Wednesday, rounds of 32 and 16 Thursday, quarterfinal matches Friday, semifinal matches Saturday and the 36-hole championship match on Sunday. All matches through the semifinals will take place at the No. 2 course. Sunday’s 36-hole final will be played on both the No. 4 (morning round) and No. 2 (afternoon round) courses. FS1 will provide television coverage Wednesday through Friday, with the Fox network taking over coverage of the semifinals and finals Saturday and Sunday.