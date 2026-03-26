No. 3 GT Returns Home for Series vs. No. 14 NC State

TOP STORYLINES

• No. 3 Georgia Tech returns to The Flats for the first time in 17 days following a three-city, seven game road trip in which the team went 4-3.

• This will mark the third ranked matchup for the Yellow Jackets this season, and the first on home turf. Tech won the series at No. 8 Clemson (2-1) and dropped a midweek at No. 4 Auburn (0-1) for a 2-2 season record against Top 25 teams.

• The Jackets are the highest ranked team in the ACC across five different national top-25 polls, coming in at No. 3 across all five major polls.

• This is the second straight week that Georgia Tech has been ranked in the Top 3 of all the major college baseball polls, the first time that has happened since 2010.

• The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.372), on-base percentage (.495) and runs/game (12) of any Power 4 team after six weeks in the BBCOR era.

• Tech leads Division I in six standard statistical categories: batting average (.371), on-base percentage (.495), OPS (1.140), hits (317), walks (177) and runs (288) and are Top 10 in multiple others: slugging (2nd – .648) , doubles (3rd – 68) and home runs (4th – 50).

• The Jackets also lead Division I in five advanced stats: BABIP (.425), WOBA (.507) WRC (274) WRAA (106) and WRC+ (163)

• Georgia Tech has scored 288 runs through its first 24 games, the most runs scored up to this point in GT’s 131-year history. Tech eclipsed 200 runs scored for the season in just 15 games, breaking the previous program record by two games (reached 200 runs in 17 games back in 1987).

• Tech has outscored its opponents 288-119. That +169 margin is the highest through 24 games in program history and the 7.04 average margin of victory is the highest in Division I.

• The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.

• Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 16 of its 24 games this season and are scoring 20+ at the same rate in which they are scoring 5 or fewer (three times).

• Tech stands at 19-5 and have won each of their first six series of the season for the first time since 2011.

• Carson Kerce leads the NCAA with 16 doubles this season, three doubles more than the next closest player. Will Baker is just behind with 12 (6th in Division I). GT is the only program in the nation with multiple players delivering more than 11 doubles this year.

• Kerce leads the nation with 0.67 doubles/game which puts him on pace for 36 by the end of the season. The program record is 27, set by Jay Payton in 1994.

• Two Tuesdays ago, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle and leads the team in batting average (.425), OBP (.545), slugging percentage (.851), OPS (1.396), RBI (33), home runs (9), walks (21) and stolen bases (7-for-7).

• Drew Burress has hit a BBCOR era program record 49 home runs over his GT career, the 5th-most in Georgia Tech program history. He is now three home runs away from tying Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the fourth-most HRs by a Yellow Jacket and eight homers shy of the record (57) set by Jason Varitek (1991-94).

• The Yellow Jackets lead the nation with 3 different players batting over .420, only one other program has multiple (Mercer – 2): Lackey (.425), Alex Hernandez (.424) and Kerce (.420).

• There are 192 Division I teams that do not have a player with a batting average higher than GT’s team batting average (.381).

• Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation with four players carrying an on-base percentage of at least .530: Lackey (.545), Kent Schmidt (.548) Hernandez (.542) & Kerce (.530).

• The Jackets will take on the Wolfpack for the first time since a series sweep in Atlanta in 2024.

• Tech leads the all-time series, 81-62 with a stellar 40-16 record against NCSU on The Flats.