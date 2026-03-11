No. 3 GT Readies for Top 10 Battle at No. 8 Clemson

No. 3/4 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at No. 8/11 CLEMSON

MARCH 12 – 14, 2026 • 7 PM • 8PM • 3 PM

Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)



Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions

Probable Starting Pitchers

Thursday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (2-0) vs. CU – RHP Aidan Knaak (0-1)

Friday – GT – LHP Dylan Loy (1-0) vs. CU – LHP Michael Sharman (4-0)

Saturday – GT – TBA vs. TBA

Thursday – 7 PM

TV: ACC Network | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Clay Matvik

Analyst: Gaby Sanchez

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Analyst: Monty Taylor

Live Stats

Friday – 8 PM

TV: ACC Network | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Daniel Gillman

Analyst: Danny Hall

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Analyst: Monty Taylor

Live Stats

Saturday – 3 PM

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Ron Smith

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Analyst: Monty Taylor

Live Stats

SERIES STATS: GT at CLEMSON



Overall: CU leads: 124-119-3

at Clemson: 56-25-1

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Game Notes | Gameday Rosters

TOP STORLINES

