No. 3 GT Readies for Top 10 Battle at No. 8 Clemson

No. 3/4 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at No. 8/11 CLEMSON
MARCH 12 – 14, 2026 • 7 PM • 8PM • 3 PM
Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
Probable Starting Pitchers
Thursday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (2-0) vs. CU – RHP Aidan Knaak (0-1)
Friday – GT – LHP Dylan Loy (1-0) vs. CU – LHP Michael Sharman (4-0)
Saturday – GT – TBA vs. TBA
Thursday – 7 PM
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Clay Matvik
Analyst: Gaby Sanchez
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Monty Taylor
Friday – 8 PM
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Daniel Gillman
Analyst: Danny Hall
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Monty Taylor
Saturday – 3 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Don Munson
Analyst: Ron Smith
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Monty Taylor
SERIES STATS: GT at CLEMSON
Overall: CU leads: 124-119-3
at Clemson: 56-25-1
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TOP STORLINES
- No. 3/4 Georgia Tech takes on No. 8/11 Clemson in the Yellow Jackets’ first road series of the 2026 season. Tech played 15 of its first 17 games at home with 16 of those games coming in the Atlanta Metro Area (vs. Georgia State at Gwinnett Field).
- The Jackets are beginning a three-city, seven-game road trip this weekend that will see them play at Clemson, at Auburn and at Pittsburgh.
- The Jackets are the highest ranked team in the ACC across five different national top-25 polls: No. 3 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (D1 Baseball, Baseball America, NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll).
- This is the first week that Georgia Tech has been ranked in the Top 4 of all the major college baseball polls since 2010.
- The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.410) ever recorded through the first four weeks of the season. They also hold the highest marks in hits (247), on-base percentage (.534) and runs scored (228) of any Power 4 team after four weeks in the BBCOR era.
- Tech leads Division I in six standard statistical categories: batting average (.410), OPS (1.231), on-base percentage (.534), hits (247), runs (228) and walks (139).
- The Jackets also lead Division I in five advanced stats: BABIP (.454), WOBA (.542) WRC (222) WRAA (99) and WRC+ (180)
- Georgia Tech has scored 228 runs through its first 17 games, the most runs scored up to this point in GT’s 131-year history. Tech eclipsed 200 runs scored for the season in just 15 games, breaking the previous program record by two games (reached 200 runs in 17 games back in 1987).
- Tech has outscored its opponents 228-67. That +161 margin is the highest through 17 games in program history and the 9.5 average margin of victory is the highest in Division I.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech stands at 15-2, the best start to a season since 2013 and tied for the best start since 2006.
- James Ramsey holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through this point of the season.
- On the mound, the Jackets enter Tuesday with a 3.60 team ERA, the lowest team ERA through 17 games in a decade (since 2016).
- GT leads the ACC and is 8th in the nation in FIP (fielding independent pitching – 3.94) and rank 23rd nationally with 11.2 strikeouts-per-nine.
- Carson Kerce is tied for the Power 4 lead with 10 doubles this season. Will Baker is right behind with nine. GT is the only program in the nation with multiple players at 9+ doubles this year.
- Alex Hernandez leads Power 4 in both batting average (.526) and on-base percentage (.625). The sophomore enters the weekend with 87 career RBI in just 75 games. He will need 13 RBI over his next 10 games, or fewer, to become the fastest Yellow Jacket ever to reach 100 career RBI – a record shared by both Drew Burress and Matt Wieters (86 games).
- Last game, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle and leads the team in RBI (28), slugging percentage (.933), home runs (7 – tied with Ryan Zuckerman) and stolen bases (7-for-7).
- Drew Burress has hit 47 home runs over his GT career, tied with Kyle McCann (2017-19), Mate Skole (2009-11) and Luke Murton (2006-09) for the 5th-most in Georgia Tech program history while also tying McCann for the most ever recorded in the BBCOR era. He is still 10 homers away from tying the all-time record, set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94.
- The Yellow Jackets lead the nation with 4 different players batting over .415, no other program has more than two: Alex Hernandez (.526), Vahn Lackey (.467), Ryan Zuckerman (.435) & Will Baker (.418). Kent Schmidt is also batting .429 but doesn’t qualify for national stats due to missing eight games.
- GT leads the ACC & is tied for the NCAA lead with four different players slugging .770+: Lackey (.933), Zuckerman (.903), Caleb Daniel (.840), and Hernandez (.772). Georgia is the only other team in Division I with more than two (also four).
- Georgia Tech leads the nation with four players over at or above a .550 OBP, no other program has more than two (Auburn and Miami (OH)): Hernandez (.625), Lackey (.600), Baker (.551) and Zuckerman (.550). Kent Schmidt also carries a .614 OBP entering this weekend but doesn’t qualify for national stats due to missing eight games.
- The Jackets lead Power 4 and are tied for the NCAA lead with five different players with 24 or more hits: Hernandez (30), Lackey (28), Zuckerman (27), Jarren Advincula (25), and Drew Burress (24).
- Tech is the only team in Division I with multiple players at 27+ RBI this season: Lackey (28) and Zuckerman (27).
- An NCAA best six different Yellow Jackets have scored at least 21 runs this season, no other program has more than four: Hernandez (27), Lackey (23), Zuckerman (22), Advincula (22), Burress (22) and Baker (21).
- This weekend will renew a rivalry with one of Tech’s most common opponents. This weekend’s series will be the 247th, 248th and 249th all-time meetings between GT and Clemson. The Tigers lead the series 124-119-3 and are 56-25-1 against the Yellow Jackets in Clemson.