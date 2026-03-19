No. 3 GT Closes out Road Swing at Pitt

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at PITTSBURGH
MARCH 20-22, 2026 • 1 PM • 3 PM • 1 PM
Pittsburgh, Pa. (Charles L. Cost Field)
Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions
Probable Starting Pitchers
Thursday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (3-0) vs. Pitt – RHP David Leslie (2-0)
Friday – GT – LHP Dylan Loy (1-0) vs. Pitt – LHP Vincent Spizzoucco (2-0)
Saturday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (1-1) vs. RHP Drew Lafferty (3-1)
Friday – 1 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Colton DeBiase
Analyst: Michael McKenry
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Saturday – 3 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Colton DeBiase
Analyst: Michael McKenry
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
Live Stats
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Colton DeBiase
Analyst: Michael McKenry
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT at PITT
Overall: GT leads: 19-17
at Pitt: Series Tied: 7-7
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORLINES
- No. 3 Georgia Tech travels to Pittsburgh for the conclusion of a three-city, seven-game road trip that began with a series win at No. 8 Clemson last weekend.
- The Jackets are the highest ranked team in the ACC across five different national top-25 polls, coming in at No. 3 across all five major polls (Perfect Game, D1 Baseball, Baseball America, NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll).
- This is the first week that Georgia Tech has been ranked in the Top 3 of all the major college baseball polls since 2010.
- The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.381) ever recorded through the first five weeks of the season. They also hold the highest marks in hits (283), on-base percentage (.502) and runs scored (256) of any Power 4 team after five weeks in the BBCOR era.
- Tech leads Division I in five standard statistical categories: batting average (.381), on-base percentage (.502), hits (283), runs (256) and walks (154). The Jackets lead the ACC and are top 5 in the nation in OPS (2nd – 1.162), slugging (2nd – .659), doubles (3rd – 58) and home runs (3rd – 46).
- The Jackets also lead Division I in five advanced stats: BABIP (.433), WOBA (.515) WRC (246) WRAA (98) and WRC+ (167)
- Georgia Tech has scored 256 runs through its first 21 games, the most runs scored up to this point in GT’s 131-year history. Tech eclipsed 200 runs scored for the season in just 15 games, breaking the previous program record by two games (reached 200 runs in 17 games back in 1987).
- Tech has outscored its opponents 256-92. That +164 margin is the highest through 21 games in program history and the 7.81 average margin of victory is the highest in Division I.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- With Tuesdays 2-9 defeat, the Jackets have now scored fewer than five runs just as often as they have scored 20 runs in a game this season.
- Tech stands at 17-4, matching the 21-game record from last season and tied for the best start since 2013.
- James Ramsey is tied with his predecessor, Danny Hall for the best record through 21 games of any first-year Georgia Tech head coach. Coach Hall took the 1994 Yellow Jackets to the College World Series final in his first year.
- GT is 2nd in the ACC and 30th in the nation in FIP (fielding independent pitching – 4.70).
- Carson Kerce leads the NCAA with 13 doubles this season. Will Baker is right behind with 12. GT is the only program in the nation with multiple players delivering more than 10 doubles this year.
- Last Tuesday, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle and leads the team in batting average (.459), OBP (.583), slugging percentage (.932), OPS (1.515), RBI (31), hits (31), home runs (9), walks (20) and stolen bases (7-for-7).
- Drew Burress has hit a BBCOR era program record 49 home runs over his GT career, the 5th-most in Georgia Tech program history. He is now three home runs away from tying Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the fourth-most HRs by a Yellow Jacket and eight homers shy of the record (57) set by Jason Varitek (1991-94).
- The Yellow Jackets lead the nation with 4 different players batting over .400, no other program has more than three: Vahn Lackey (.459), Alex Hernandez (.432), Carson Kerce (.412) & Will Baker (.400).
- There are 199 Division I teams that do not have a single player with a batting average higher than GT’s team batting average (.381).
- Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation with four players carrying an on-base percentage over .525: Lackey(.583), Hernandez (.538), Kerce (.535) & Baker (.526). Kent Schmidt also carries a .541 OBP entering this weekend but doesn’t qualify for national stats due to missing eight games.
- The Jackets are the only Power 4 team in the nation with three different players at 32 or more hits: Lackey(34), Hernandez (32), Jarren Advincula (32)
- The Jackets have six players with at least 25 runs scored this year. No other program has more than four: Hernandez(29), Lackey (28), Baker (26), Advincula (25), Zuckerman (25) & Drew Burress (25).
- The Jackets will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers for the 37th, 38th and 39th times this weekend.
- Tech ended a streak of two straight series losses to Pitt last season, taking two of three in Atlanta. Prior to that, the Jackets had swept five consecutive series. Pitt has won the last three meetings in Pittsburgh after sweeping the last series back in 2024.
- This week marks a homecoming for Ryan Zuckerman. The junior 3rd baseman transfered from Pitt over the summer and is slashing .372 avg. / .484 OBP / .782 slug over 21 games in White & Gold.