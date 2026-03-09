No. 3/4 Tech Closes Homestand with West Georgia

No. 3/4 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. WEST GEORGIA WOLVES
MARCH 10, 2026 • 6 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Presented by PODS
Probable Starting Pitchers
Tuesday – GT – RHP Dimitri Angelakos (1-0) vs. UWG – TBA
Tuesday – 6 PM
TV: ACCNX
Play-by-Play: Daniel Gillman
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
SERIES STATS: GT vs West Georgia
Overall: GT Leads 12-9
TOP STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech takes on West Georgia in the final game of a stretch that has seen the Yellow Jackets play 15 of the first 17 games at home and 16 in the Atlanta Metro Area. Following this game, the Jackets will embark on a three-city, seven-game road trip until the final weekend of March.
- The Yellow Jackets are the highest ranked team in the ACC across five different national top-25 polls: No. 3 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (D1 Baseball), No. 4 (Baseball America), No. 4 (NCBWA), and No. 4 (USA Today Coaches Poll).
- This is the first week that Georgia Tech has been ranked in the Top 4 of all the major college baseball polls since 2010.
- The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.404) ever recorded through the first four weekends of the season. They also hold the highest marks in hits (231), on-base percentage (.529) and runs scored (214) of any Power 4 team after four weekends in the BBCOR era.
- Tech leads Division I in five standard statistical categories: batting average (.404), on-base percentage (.529), hits (231), runs (214) and walks (131).
- The Jackets also lead Division I in five advanced stats: BABIP (batting average on balls in play: .453), WOBA (weighted on base average: .533) WRC (weighted runs created: 205) WRAA (weighted runs above average: 89) and WRC+ (weighted runs created plus: 176)
- Georgia Tech has scored 214 runs through its first 16 games. It’s the most runs scored up to this point in GT’s 131 year history. Tech eclipsed 200 runs scored for the season in just 15 games, breaking the previous program record by two games (reached 200 runs in 17 games back in 1987).
- Tech has outscored its opponents by a whopping 214-67 combined score. That +147-run margin is the highest through 16 games in program history.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech stands at 14-2, the best start to a season since 2013 and tied for the best start since 2009.
- James Ramsey still holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through this point of the season.
- The Jackets have hit an ACC best 48 doubles this season, that 3.00/game rate, is the 2nd best in the nation and would break the program record for doubles in a season should they maintain it.
- On the mound, the Jackets enter Tuesday with a 3.79 team ERA, the first time since 2020 that Tech hold an ERA under 4.00 through the first 16 games.
- GT is 10th in the nation and 2nd in the ACC in FIP (fielding independent pitching – 3.97) and rank 25th nationally with a 11.2 strikeouts-per-nine.
- Carson Kerce is tied for the Power 4 lead with 10 doubles this season. Will Baker is right behind him with nine doubles. GT is the only program in the nation with multiple players at 9+ doubles this season.
- The Yellow Jackets lead the ACC and are tied for the NCAA lead with four different players batting over .400 this season: Alex Hernandez (.500), Ryan Zuckerman (.448), Vahn Lackey (.446) and Will Baker (.423).
- Tech leads the ACC and is tied for the NCAA lead with six different players slugging .650 or better: Zuckerman (.948), Lackey (.839), Caleb Daniel (.776), Hernandez (.712), Drew Rogers (.667) and Baker (.654).
- Hernandez leads Power 4 with a .612 on-base percentage. Georgia Tech leads the nation with five players over a .520 OBP, no other Power 4 team has more than three: Hernandez (.612), Lackey (.587), Zuckerman (.560), Baker (.554) and Kerce (.522).
- The Jackets boast an NCAA-best five different players with 23 or more hits: Hernandez (26), Zuckerman (26), Lackey (25), Jarren Advincula (23), and Drew Burress (23).
- Tech leads the ACC is one of only two teams in the nation with five players at 19 or more RBI: Zuckerman (27), Lackey (26), Advincula (19), Rogers (19) and Baker (19).
- An NCAA best six different Yellow Jackets have scored at least 19 runs this season, no other program has more than four: Hernandez (24), Zuckerman (22), Lackey (21), Advincula (20), Baker (20) and Burress (19).
- Burress has hit 46 home runs over his GT career, tied with K.G. White (1985-88) for the eighth most in Georgia Tech history. He is still 11 homers away from tying the all-time record, set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94.
- This will be the 22nd all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and West Georgia. Tech leads the all-time series 12-9. The rivalry was renewed last year when the Jackets defeated the Wolves, 16-7 in the first game between the two programs since 1988.