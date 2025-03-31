No. 22 Tech Hosts Mercer on Tuesday Night

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. MERCER BEARS
APRIL 1, 2025 • 8 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Probable Starting Pitchers
GT – RHP SAM SWYGERT (0-1) vs. MU – LHP Wyatt Mummert (0-0)
Tuesday – 8 PM
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Matt Schick
Analyst: Devon Travis
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
SERIES STATS
Overall: GT leads, 118-58
Home: GT leads, 69-26
Last Game: The Yellow Jackets took the only meeting last season, a 9=5 final score in Macon. Carson Ballard made the start, pitching 7.0 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing only four hits to allow Tech to go in front, 8-0, holding on for the 9-5 midweek victory.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TOP STORYLINES
- The Jackets are 22-6 for the first time in 14 seasons (2011) and are ranked in Perfect Game (No. 22) and D1 Baseball (No. 25) for the second week in a row – first time since 2022.
- Tech has won eight of their first 12 ACC games, the best start to a conference season since 2013.
- GT lost its first ACC series of the season over the weekend, dropping two of three to No. 3 Clemson despite outscoring the Tigers 28-15. The Jackets achieved that run differential after an 18-2 (7) victory in the 2nd game of the series, the largest against Clemson since a 22-4 beat down on April 16, 2006.
- That 18-2 victory featured a 10-run fourth inning with four home runs – the most runs scored in a single inning of an ACC game since hanging 12 runs on Duke back on May 18, 2018.
- Head Coach Danny Hall is one of the Top 10 winningest coaches in Division I history – 1,433 wins – 2nd most among active coaches – behind only South Carolina’s Paul Mainieri
- Georgia Tech has replaced Texas as the only program in Division I with two head coaches in the Top 10 for career wins – also Jim Morris (5th – 1,594 – at Tech from 1982-93)
- Tech is led by reigning National Freshman of the Year, Drew Burress. He leads all of DI with a .798 career slugging %. – the only player in Division I with a career slugging & above .725.
- The Houston Co. product became the fastest Yellow Jacket in program history to reach 30 career home runs – doing so in just 73 games, a full 20 games faster than the previous record holder, and 1st round draft pick, Kevin Parada
- GT leads the nation in doubles (84) and doubles per game (3.00) – the program record is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.
- Drew Burress leads all Power 4 players with 16 doubles (2nd overall). The Jackets are the only team in Division I with 4 players at 11+ doubles, led by Burress (16) along with Kyle Lodise (14), Carson Kerce (12) & Kent Schmidt (11).
- Kyle Lodise is fifth in the nation and tied for 2nd among Power 4 players with 14 doubles.
- Lodise is the only player in the nation to be ranked in the Top 20 in both doubles (5th – 14) and home runs (11th – 12)
- The pitching staff is boasting 11.0 strikeouts-per-game – nearly a 2 K-per-game improvement to last year (9.2) & the 10th best rate in the nation. Tech has not averaged 10+ Ks since the COVID shortened 2020 season (10.9) and hasn’t done it over a complete season this century.
- That early bullpen success has been spearheaded by Mason Patel who became the first Yellow Jacket pitcher this century to win each of his first six appearances in a season.
- He allowed his first run of the season after 22.2 innings of scoreless baseball – the best start to a season by any Yellow Jacket this century.
- Patel leads the nation with seven wins and is 2nd in 0.68 WHIP, 6th in hits allowed per nine (4.54) and 12th in ERA (1.60).
- Freshman Alex Hernandez is the only undergraduate Power 4 player with a save and at least 8 home runs this season.
- He leads all freshman in RBI (39) and is 2nd among freshman in HR (9).
- Tech is 1st in the nation in doubles (84), 4th in avg. (.336), 7th in OPS (1.019) and 7th in hits (320) & 9th in runs (271) and lead the ACC in each category.
- Senior Sam Swygert is making his second start of the season. He has pitched 7.1 innings across three games against Mercer before transferring into GT.
Full Steam Ahead
