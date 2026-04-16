No. 2 GT travels to No. 3 UNC for Marquee Series

No. 2 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at No. 3 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
APRIL 17-19, 2026 • 6 PM • 12 PM • 1 PM
Chapel Hill, N.C. (Boshamer Stadium)
Probable Starters
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (6-0) vs. UNC – RHP Jason DeCaro (5-2)
Saturday – GT – RHP Porter Buursema (0-1) vs. UNC – RHP Ryan Lynch (2-3)
Sunday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (5-1) vs. UNC – RHP Folger Boaz (3-0)
Friday – 6 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Daron Vaught
Analyst: Paul Shuey
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Saturday – 12 PM
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Eduardo Perez
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
Live Stats
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Eduardo Perez
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs UNC
Overall: GT leads: 85-70
at UNC: GT Leads: 31-30
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The No. 2 ranked Yellow Jackets carry the longest active winning streak in the nation into its second-straight Top 5 ACC series this weekend, at No. 3 North Carolina.
- The Jackets are 31-5 overall, matching their best 36-game start to a season in program history and are 15-3 in the ACC, tied for the best start since 2005.
- Tech has won 31 of its first 36 games for only the 5th time in the program’s 131 seasons: 2010, 2002, 1997, 1971 and now 2026.
- GT is on a 13-game winning streak, the longest in the nation and Tech’s longest since 2011. Seven of the wins in this streak have come against Top 15 opponents (three vs. No. 14 NC State, one vs. No. 11 Auburn and three vs. No. 5 Florida State).
- Over the current win streak, Tech is outscoring its opponents by 89 runs (130-41). An average of 10.0 to 3.15
- Head coach James Ramsey owns the best record by any GT head coach in his first season through 36 games (31-5).
- Tech has won its first nine series of the season for the first time in program history and are 6-0 in ACC series for the first time since 2005.
- Last weekend’s sweep over No. 5 Florida State marked the first Top 5 sweep since 2006 and marked the third-straight ACC series sweep for the first time since 2011.
- The Jackets are 17-0 in night games this season (games started at 6 pm or later).
Tech is now 9-2 against Top 15 teams for the first time since 2006.
- The Yellow Jackets enter this weekend as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.359), on-base percentage (.477) and the most runs (393) of any Power 4 team after nine weeks in the BBCOR era.
- Tech leads Division I in five standard statistical categories: batting average (.362), on-base percentage (.478), slugging percentage (.642), OPS (1.120) and runs (406) and are Top 5 in multiple others: hits (2nd – 455), walks (2nd – 243), doubles (3rd – 92) and home runs (3rd – 79).
- Tech has scored 406 runs through their first 35 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 36 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 36 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- GT is outscoring its opponents 406-156, that +250 margin is the highest through 36 games in program history.
- Tech pitching broke its streak of holding opponents under five runs last time out, finishing at 12 consecutive games, tied with 1921 for the longest in program history.
- The pitching staff has delivered a 3.14 ERA over its last 13 games, lowering the season ERA to 4.23. Georgia Tech has now carried an ERA under 4.25 through the first 36 games of the season for the second straight year (4.19 in 2025), for the first time since the 2014 & 2013 seasons.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 22 of its 36 games this season and has scored five or more in an inning 26 times (9.2 % of total innings).
- Earlier this season, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle to earn ACC Player of the Week and Perfect Game National Player of the Week honors.
- Drew Burress has hit a BBCOR era program record 51 home runs over his GT career, the 5th-most in Georgia Tech program history. He is now one home run away from tying Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the fourth-most HRs by a Yellow Jacket and six homers shy of the record (57) set by Jason Varitek (1991-94).
- Jarren Advincula has become one of the best hitters in college baseball this season. He leads the ACC and is 2nd in the nation with 64 hits, on pace to become the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).
- Carson Kerce leads the NCAA with 21 doubles this season. He is averaging 0.58 doubles/game which puts him on pace for 31 by the end of the season. The program record is 27, set by Jay Payton in 1994.
- GT is the only program to have six players with an OBP of at least .475 this season, no other program has more than four: Vahn Lackey (.509), Will Baker (.500), Alex Hernandez (.500), Jarren Advincula (.491), Carson Kerce (.486) and Drew Burress (.475).
- The Yellow Jackets are the only team with four different players batting over .380: Jarren Advincula (.421), Carson Kerce (.402), Vahn Lackey (.386) and Will Baker (.383).
- Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation with six players with at least 39 runs scored. No other program has more than four: Vahn Lackey (50), Drew Burress (49), Ryan Zuckerman (42), Will Baker (41), Jarren Advincula (41), and Alex Hernandez (39).
- Tech is the only Power 4 team with 5 players slugging over .660 this season, no other Power 4 team has more than four: Ryan Zuckerman (.773), Vahn Lackey (.765), Caleb Daniel (.690), Carson Kerce (.677) and Will Baker (.661).
- The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with North Carolina 85-70 and are 31-30 all-time in Chapel Hill.