No. 2 GT travels to No. 3 UNC for Marquee Series

No. 2 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at No. 3 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

APRIL 17-19, 2026 • 6 PM • 12 PM • 1 PM

Chapel Hill, N.C. (Boshamer Stadium)

Probable Starters

Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (6-0) vs. UNC – RHP Jason DeCaro (5-2)

Saturday – GT – RHP Porter Buursema (0-1) vs. UNC – RHP Ryan Lynch (2-3)

Sunday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (5-1) vs. UNC – RHP Folger Boaz (3-0)

Friday – 6 PM

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Daron Vaught

Analyst: Paul Shuey

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Saturday – 12 PM

TV: ACC Network | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Wes Durham

Analyst: Eduardo Perez

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Analyst: Wiley Ballard

Live Stats

Sunday – 1 PM

TV: ACC Network | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Wes Durham

Analyst: Eduardo Perez

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Analyst: Wiley Ballard

Live Stats

SERIES STATS: GT vs UNC



Overall: GT leads: 85-70

at UNC: GT Leads: 31-30

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Game Notes | Gameday Rosters