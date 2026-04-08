No. 2 GT Takes on No. 5 Florida State in Sold Out Top 5 Series

No. 2 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. No. 5 FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES
APRIL 9-11, 2026 • 7 PM • 8 PM • 3 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Presented by Emory Healthcare
SOLD OUT | Parking | Promotions
Probable Starters
Thursday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (5-0) vs. FSU – LHP Wes Mendes (6-2)
Friday – GT – RHP Porter Buursema (0-1) vs. FSU – LHP Trey Beard (3-0)
Saturday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (4-1) vs. FSU – RHP Bryson Moore (5-1)
Thursday – 7 PM
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Mike Ferrin
Analyst: Devon Travis
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
Live Stats
Friday – 8 PM
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Mike Ferrin
Analyst: Devon Travis
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
Live Stats
Saturday – 3 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nick Klos
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs Florida State
Overall: FSU leads: 51-81
at Home: FSU leads: 31-24
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The No. 2 ranked Yellow Jackets are playing some of their best baseball as they prepare for the first Top 5 series on The Flats since 2009 against No. 5 Florida State.
- The Jackets are 27-5 overall and 12-3 in the ACC for the first time since 2010.
- Tech has won at least 27 of its first 32 games for only the 7th time in the program’s 131 seasons: 2010, 2002, 1997, 1994, 1990 and 1971.
- GT is 6-2 against ranked opponents for the first time since 2014 and 6-2 against Top 15 opponents for the first time since 2006.
- The Jackets are second in the nation with 16 Power 4 wins this season, the only team with more is No. 1 UCLA (20).
- Tech is 16-4 against Power 4 competition, one of only three programs with a win percentage of .800 or better vs. P4 – also UCLA and Georgia.
- GT and UCLA are the only teams in the nation to be ranked in the Top 10 for both runs allowed and runs scored vs. Power 4 competition.
- Head coach James Ramsey is tied with his predecessor, Danny Hall, for the best record by any first-year GT head coach through the first 32 games of their tenure.
- Tech has won its first eight series of the season for the first time since 1994 and are 5-0 in ACC series for the first time since 2005.
- Yesterday’s 11-4 win over Kennesaw State brought GT’s record to 18-2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park for the first time since 2010 and only the fourth time this century.
- Tech has won nine straight games, four of which came against Top 15 opponents (three vs. No. 14 NC State and one vs. No. 11 Auburn). It’s tied for the longest winning streak in the last decade (since 2016).
- Over the current win streak, Tech is outscoring its opponents by 65 runs (88-23). Tech is allowing just 2.55 runs-per-game while scoring an average of 9.77 runs-per-game.
- Tech pitching’s 2.52 team ERA over the last nine games is the lowest in Power 4 and the 2nd lowest in all of Division I, behind only Brown.
- The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best on-base percentage (.478) and runs/game (11.4) of any Power 4 team after eight weeks in the BBCOR era.
- Tech leads Division I in three standard statistical categories: on-base percentage (.478), OPS (1.115) and runs (364) and are Top 5 in multiple others: batting average (2nd – .359), slugging (2nd – .636), hits (2nd – 399), walks (2nd – 222), doubles (3rd – 84) and home runs (3rd – 68).
- Tech has scored 364 runs through their first 32 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 32 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 32 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- GT is outscoring its opponents 364-138, that +226 margin is the highest through 32 games in program history.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 20 of its 32 games this season.
- Earlier this season, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle to earn Perfect Game National Player of the Week honors and leads the team in runs (44), home runs (11 – tied with Ryan Zuckerman), RBI (39 – tied with Ryan Zuckerman), slugging (.811) OBP (.529) and stolen bases (7-for-7).
- Drew Burress has hit a BBCOR era program record 50 home runs over his GT career, the 5th-most in Georgia Tech program history. He is now two home runs away from tying Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the fourth-most HRs by a Yellow Jacket and seven homers shy of the record (57) set by Jason Varitek (1991-94).
- Jarren Advincula leads the ACC in hits (54) tied for the 6th-most in the nation, while also being the 7th hardest player to strike out among Power 4 players (striking out an average of one per 11.1 at bats).
- Carson Kerce leads the NCAA with 18 doubles this season. Will Baker is just behind with 13 (23rd in Division I). GT is the only program in the nation with multiple players delivering more than 12 doubles this year.
- Kerce is averaging 0.56 doubles/game which puts him on pace for 30 by the end of the season. The program record is 27, set by Jay Payton in 1994.
- GT is the only program to have five players with an OBP of at least .480 this season: Vahn Lackey (.531), Alex Hernandez (.514), Will Baker (.496), Kent Schmidt (.486) and Jarren Advincula (.484).
- The Yellow Jackets are the only team with four different players batting over .380: Vahn Lackey(.414), Jarren Advincula (.406), Alex Hernandez (.387) and Will Baker (.376).
- Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation with six players with at least 35 runs scored. No other program has more than four: Vahn Lackey (45), Drew Burress(43), Jarren Advincula (37), Will Baker (36), Alex Hernandez (36) and Ryan Zuckerman (36).
- This will be the 133rd, 134th and 135th all-time meetings between Georgia Tech and Florida State. The Seminoles lead the all-time series, 81-51 with the Jackets winning three of the last four games played in Atlanta.
CAMPUS ROAD CLOSURE
Traffic for this weekend’s series may be affected by the closure of Hemphill Ave from Ferst Dr to 9th St due to emergency water line repair work. Fans are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes when driving to campus.