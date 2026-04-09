No. 2 GT Outduels No. 5 Florida State with Walk-Off Double Play

THE FLATS – No. 2 Georgia Tech (28-5, 13-3 ACC) extended its winning streak to 10 games with a perfectly executed 1-3-2 game-winning double play to send a raucous crowd of 4,045 into a frenzy on Thursday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Mason Patel escaped a jam with runners on 2nd and 3rd and only one out, fielding a comebacker to the mound and firing a strike to Kent Schmidt at first base who then turned around and threw to Vahn Lackey at the plate, catching the runner attempting to score and polishing off a 4-3 victory over No. 5 Florida State (24-9, 9-4 ACC).

1-3-2 DOUBLE PLAY TO WIN IT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qAndQxABMa — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 10, 2026

For the third straight home game, the Jackets overcame a 3-0 deficit, scoring three-runs in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to an infield single from Carson Kerce, a wild pitch and a bloop single from Drew Burress to take a 4-3 lead. Tate McKee bounced back after allowing three runs in the top of the second, retiring 13 straight FSU batters before handing the ball to Patel for three scoreless innings in relief as the Yellow Jackets improve to 9-0 in series openers for the first time in program history.

Grittttty infield single from @CarsonKerce makes it a one run game! 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/9X0V62Ge4j — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 10, 2026

Ya gotta love College Baseball 💛 We're allllll tied up! After review, Kerce is SAFE! Jackets have the go ahead run 90 feet away…. 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/tVWtKELIv2 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 10, 2026

BURRESS GETS THE BLOOPER! The Jackets take the lead with a 3-run 6th!! 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/eCh01CtcNK — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 10, 2026

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Georgia Tech is 28-5 for the first time since 2010, tied for the best start to a season in 24 years (29-4 in 2002).

Tech has won at least 28 of its first 33 games for only the 6th time in the program’s 131 seasons: 2010, 2002, 1997, 1994, 1971 and now 2026.

Georgia Tech has won the series opener of all nine series this season for the first time in program history.

Tech is outscoring opponents 103-29 in series openers this season and 61-16 in series openers in ACC play.

GT is 13-3 in ACC play for the first time since 2010, tied for the best start to an ACC season since 2005.

The Jackets have won eight straight ACC games for the first time since 2011, when they won 10 in a row.

Tech is now 7-2 against Top 15 teams for the first time since 2006.

GT is on a 10-game winning streak, its longest in a decade (since 2016). Five of the wins in this streak came against Top 15 opponents (three vs. No. 14 NC State and one vs. No. 11 Auburn).

The Jackets’ 10-game winning streak is the 2 nd longest active streak in Division I, behind only No. 1 UCLA.

longest active streak in Division I, behind only No. 1 UCLA. Tech pitching has held FSU to three runs, marking the 10th straight game holding opponents under five runs, tied with 2011 for the longest streak since 1991.

Over the current win streak, Tech is outscoring its opponents by 66 runs (92-26). Tech is allowing just 2.6 runs-per-game while scoring an average of 9.2 runs-per-game.

The win keeps head coach James Ramsey in a tie with his predecessor, Danny Hall, for the best record by any GT head coach through the first 33 games of his first season at the helm.

in a tie with his predecessor, Danny Hall, for the best record by any GT head coach through the first 33 games of his first season at the helm. GT is now 19-2 at home for only the fourth time this century (also 2010, 2008 and 2002).

The Jackets are 15-0 in night games (games started at 6 pm or later) and 6-0 on national television.

GT is 4-0 when playing in front of a sold-out crowd at home, winning by a combined score of 44-14 over those four games.

Tech has scored 368 runs through their first 33 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 33 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 33 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 11.2 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 368-141, that +227 margin is the highest through 33 games in program history.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Will Baker went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two runs scored.

went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two runs scored. The home run was his 5 th of the season, putting him one shy of the six home runs he put together in his freshman season.

of the season, putting him one shy of the six home runs he put together in his freshman season. He led the team with two runs, marking his 10 th multi-run game of the year, something he only accomplished twice as a freshman in 2025.

multi-run game of the year, something he only accomplished twice as a freshman in 2025. Baker has now scored 38 runs this season, exactly double the season output from his freshman year.

has now scored 38 runs this season, exactly double the season output from his freshman year. Junior Jarren Advincula recorded a pair of hits, going 2-for-4. It was his team-leading 20 th multi-hit game of the season, giving him multiple hits in 60.6 % of his games played as a Yellow Jacket.

recorded a pair of hits, going 2-for-4. It was his team-leading 20 multi-hit game of the season, giving him multiple hits in 60.6 % of his games played as a Yellow Jacket. He leads the team with 20 hits over the current 10-game winning streak and 30 hits in conference play.

In the 10-game winning streak, Advincula is slashing .476 avg. /.542 OBP /.762 slugging, all team highs.

Junior Drew Burress extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI bloop single in the sixth inning to give Tech the 4-3 lead.

extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI bloop single in the sixth inning to give Tech the 4-3 lead. He went 1-for-5 on the day, only the third time in his eight-game streak in which he hasn’t recorded multiple hits.

Over the current nine-game winning streak, Burress leads the team with 15 runs scored and is second on the team with 15 hits (behind only Advincula ’s 20).

’s 20). Junior Ryan Zuckerman extended his on-base streak to a team-high 15 games, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a walk.

extended his on-base streak to a team-high 15 games, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a walk. Junior Carson Kerce recorded a pair of hits, going 2-for-4 and coming around to score the winning run.

recorded a pair of hits, going 2-for-4 and coming around to score the winning run. He made a number of hustle plays in the three-run sixth inning to help lift Tech to the win, beating out an infield single before going first-to-third on a wild pitch and come home to score on Burress ’ bloop single.

’ bloop single. He has now recorded 15 multi-hit games this season, tied with Vahn Lackey for the second-most on the team, behind Advincula .

for the second-most on the team, behind . Sophomore Alex Hernandez saw his on-base streak end after 34 consecutive games, the longest streak by any Yellow Jacket since Burress’ 56 game streak from last season.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Tate McKee made his 25th consecutive series opening start, giving up three runs in the second inning before retiring 13 straight for 6.0 innings of work while matching his season high with seven strikeouts.

He becomes the only Yellow Jacket to breach the 40-strikeout mark, bringing his season total to a team high 45.

Tech improves to 21-4 in series openers started by McKee (.840 win %) and have won each of the last 12 series begun by him.

He has started all nine of the program-record setting nine series opening wins to start this season.

McKee has pitched a team-high 30.1 innings in ACC play this year with a tidy 3.26 ERA.

He improves to 6-0 on the season, collecting his fourth win of ACC play across six starts.

McKee now owns a 3.50 ERA this year over the course of 43.2 innings pitched.

Mason Patel got the ball to start the 7 th inning, keeping the score at 4-3 for the final three frames and collecting his third save of the season.

got the ball to start the 7 inning, keeping the score at 4-3 for the final three frames and collecting his third save of the season. Since recovering from an injury that saw him miss 20 days, Patel has made five appearances out of the bullpen, pitching 9.2 scoreless innings with a victory and three saves.

Over the last two seasons, Patel has made 28 appearances out of the bullpen, posting 12 wins and eight saves.

This was his longest relief appearance of the season (3.0 innings) after pitching at least 3.0 innings in 15 of his 23 appearances during his All-American season last year.

Up Next

Tech will go for the series victory over No. 5 Florida State tomorrow at 8 pm. Gates open at 6:30 and the game will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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