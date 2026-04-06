No. 2 GT Hosts Kennesaw State on Tuesday

No. 2 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. KENNESAW STATE
APRIL 7, 2026 • 6 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Presented by PODS
Ticket Information ($7 Tickets for Midweeks!) | Parking | Promotions
Probable Starters
Tuesday – GT – RHP Charlie Willcox (0-0) vs. KSU – RHP Nate Hellman (1-0)
Tuesday – 6 PM
Bingo & $3 Beer
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nick Klos
Analyst: Kyle Wren
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs Kennesaw State
Overall: GT leads: 28-10
at Home: GT Leads: 19-5
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The No. 2 ranked Yellow Jackets are playing some of their best baseball as they prepare to host Kennesaw State, on Tuesday.
- The Jackets are 26-5 overall and 12-3 in the ACC for the first time since 2010.
- Tech has won at least 26 of its first 31 games for only the 7th time in the program’s 131 seasons: 2010, 2002, 1997, 1994, 1990 and 1971
- Head coach James Ramsey is tied with his predecessor, Danny Hall, for the best record by any first-year GT head coach through the first 31 games of their tenure.
- Tech has won its first eight series of the season for the first time since 1994 and are 5-0 in ACC series for the first time since 2005.
- Last Tuesday’s 13-3 (8) win over No. 11 Auburn brought GT’s record to 17-2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park for the first time since 2010. A win on Tuesday would bring Tech to 18-2 at home for only the fourth time this century (also 2010, 2008 and 2002).
- Tech has won eight straight games, four of which came against Top 15 opponents (three vs. No. 14 NC State and one vs. No. 11 Auburn). GT has a chance to extend the winning streak to nine games with a win over Kennesaw, tied for the longest winning streak since 2016.
- Over the course of the eight-game winning streak, the Jackets are outscoring their opponents 77-19. Tech pitching has delivered a 2.32 ERA, the second-best in the nation over that span – 2nd only to Brown.
- The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best on-base percentage (.488) and runs/game (11.4) of any Power 4 team after eight weeks in the BBCOR era.
- Tech leads Division I in three standard statistical categories: on-base percentage (.480), OPS (1.113) and runs (353) and are Top 10 in multiple others: batting average (2nd – .358), slugging (2nd – .633), hits (2nd – 385), walks (2nd – 218), doubles (3rd – 82) and home runs (6th – 65).
- Tech has scored 353 runs through their first 31 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 31 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 31 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- GT is outscoring its opponents 353-134, that +219 margin is the highest through 31 games in program history.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 19 of its 31 games this season.
- Earlier this season, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle to earn Perfect Game National Player of the Week honors and leads the team in runs (44), home runs (11 – tied with Ryan Zuckerman), RBI (39 – tied with Ryan Zuckerman), slugging (.811) OBP (.529) and stolen bases (7-for-7).
- Drew Burress has hit a BBCOR era program record 50 home runs over his GT career, the 5th-most in Georgia Tech program history. He is now two home runs away from tying Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the fourth-most HRs by a Yellow Jacket and seven homers shy of the record (57) set by Jason Varitek (1991-94).
- Jarren Advincula has been the best hitter in college baseball over his 15-game hitting streak. He is slashing .492 avg / .543 OBP / .746 slug over that stretch with 31 hits (2.07 hits/game), six doubles, two triples, two home runs, 17 runs and 19 RBI.
- He has surged to the top of the ACC in hits (54) tied for the 4th-most in the nation, while also being the 10th hardest player to strike out among Power 4 players (striking out an average of one per 10.7 at bats).
- Carson Kerce leads the NCAA with 17 doubles this season. Will Baker is just behind with 13 (22nd in Division I). GT is the only program in the nation with multiple players delivering more than 12 doubles this year.
- Kerce is averaging 0.55 doubles/game which puts him on pace for 30 by the end of the season. The program record is 27, set by Jay Payton in 1994.
- GT is the only Power 4 program to have four players with an OBP of at least .500 this season: Vahn Lackey (.529), Alex Hernandez (.514), Will Baker (.504) and Jarren Advincula (.500).
- The Yellow Jackets lead the nation with four different players batting over .380: Jarren Advincula(.422), Vahn Lackey (.405), Alex Hernandez (.389) and Will Baker (.381).
- Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation with six players with at least 35 runs scored. No other program has more than four: Vahn Lackey(44), Drew Burress (42), Jarren Advincula (37), Will Baker (35), Alex Hernandez (35) and Ryan Zuckerman (35).
- Tech is the only program to have six players with at least 24 walks, no other team has more than four: Drew Burress (27), Vahn Lackey (26), Alex Hernandez (25), Will Baker (24), Kent Schmidt (24) and Ryan Zuckerman (24).
- This will be the 39th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State, the Jackets lead the series 28-10 after claiming both games from last season (15-4 (7) & 11-4).
CAMPUS ROAD CLOSURE
Traffic for this weekend’s series may be affected by the closure of Hemphill Ave from Ferst Dr to 9th St due to emergency water line repair work. Fans are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes when driving to campus.