No. 2/5 Jackets Welcome Georgia State

No. 2/5 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. GEORGIA STATE PANTHERS
FEB 24, 2026 • 4 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Probable Starting Pitchers
Tuesday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (1-0) vs. GSU – RHP Cole Roberts (0-0)
Tuesday – 4 PM
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
SERIES STATS: GT vs Georgia State
Overall: GT Leads 74-14
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
TOP STORYLINES
- The Yellow Jackets are the highest ranked team in the conference across four different national top-25 polls: No. 2 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (Baseball America), No. 4 (USA Today Coaches Poll) and No. 5 (D1 Baseball). They have held these rankings since the preseason, maintaining them for each of the last two weeks.
- The Jackets boast three preseason 1st Team All-Americans, the most from any GT team since the turn of the century, CF Drew Burress, C Vahn Lackey and RHP Mason Patel. GT is tied for the most preseason All-Americans in the nation (five), also 2B Jarren Advincula and UTL Alex Hernandez.
- The Jackets own one of the best offenses in the nation, leading Division I in average (.440), OPS (1.252), OBP (.563) and hits (133) while being Top 5 in runs (126 – 2nd), doubles (28 – 2nd), walks (71 – 2nd) and slugging (.689 – 3rd).
- Georgia Tech has scored 126 runs through its first eight games. That 15.75 runs/game pace puts Tech on track for 850 runs over the course of the 54-game regular season. The program record for most runs-per-game is 10.3, set back in 1984.
- The 126 runs are the 2nd most in the nation and the most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded through the first eight games of a season in the program’s 131-year history.
- It’s the 2nd most runs any Power 4 team has scored through the first two weekends of a season in the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- Tech has outscored its opponents by a whopping 126-30 combined score. That +96-run margin is also the most through eight games in program history.
- The Jackets have now scored 20 or more runs in three of their first eight games for the first time in program history. That total matches the program BBCOR era record for the most 20-run games in a single season, tying 2023 when the team did so three times over 57 games.
- GT is 8-0 for the first time since 2023, when the team started 9-0. It’s the fifth time in the 21st century that the Jackets have started a season 8-0.
- Tech pitching has surrendered five or fewer runs in each of its first eight games for the first time since 2014 and only the second time in the 21st This marks the 14th season that Tech has accomplished this overall: 2026, 2014, 1993, 1987, 1965, 1964, 1959, 1957, 1925, 1920, 1917, 1913, 1909 and 1905.
- James Ramsey has tied John Heisman for the 2nd-best start to a coaching tenure in Georgia Tech history (8-0). He becomes the third Tech skipper to start his career 8-0, joining Heisman (1906) and Joe Pittard, who started his career 10-0 back in 1946.
- The Jackets have recorded 133 hits in their first eight games, a new record for the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- GT has hit multiple home runs in each of the last five games for the first time since 2023, when they accomplished that seven games in a row.
- Sophomore Alex Hernandez leads the nation with 18 hits. He is slashing .581 avg / .649 OBP / .839 slug. with 13 RBI and a team high 15 runs through only eight games.
- Junior Drew Burress has hit a home run in each of his last two games, bringing his career total to 46 home runs, tied with K.G. White (1985-88) for the eighth most in Georgia Tech history. He is still 11 homers away from tying the all-time record, set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94.
- Tech is the only program in the nation with four players at 12 or more RBI: Lackey (15), Hernandez (13), Zuckerman (12) and Rogers (12).
- This will be the 89th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Georgia State. Tech leads the all-time series 74-14.