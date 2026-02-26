No. 2/5 Jackets Host Weekend Series vs. Northwestern

No. 2/5 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
FEB 27 – MARCH 1, 2026 • 4 PM • 2PM • 12 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Presented by EGP Document Solutions
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (1-0) vs. NU – RHP Sam Hliboki (1-1)
Saturday – GT – LHP Dylan Loy (0-0) vs. NU – LHP Ryan Weaver (0-0)
Sunday – GT – LHP Cooper Underwood (1-0) vs. NU – RHP Garrett Shearer (0-0)
Friday – 4 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Saturday – 2 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Jack Sadighian
Analyst: Danny Hall
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
Sunday – 12 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nick Klos
Analyst: Kyle Wren
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs Northwestern
Overall: Series Tied: 3-3
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The Yellow Jackets are the highest ranked team in the conference across four different national top-25 polls: No. 2 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (Baseball America), No. 4 (USA Today Coaches Poll) and No. 5 (D1 Baseball). They have held these rankings since the preseason, maintaining them for each of the last two weeks.
- The Jackets boast three preseason 1st Team All-Americans, the most from any GT team since the turn of the century, CF Drew Burress, C Vahn Lackey and RHP Mason Patel. GT is tied for the most preseason All-Americans in the nation (five), also 2B Jarren Advincula and UTL Alex Hernandez.
- The Jackets own the best offense in the nation, leading Division I in average (.414), OBP (.544), hits (138), doubles (30) and walks (79).
- Analytically, the Tech offense is head and shoulders above any other program in the country, leading the way in BABIP (batting average on balls in play – .484), WOBA (weighted on-base percentage – .538) and WRC+ (weighted runs created plus – 179).
- Georgia Tech has scored 130 runs through its first eight games. The second-most runs scored by any Power 4 program in the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- The 130 runs are the 2nd most in the nation and the most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded through the first nine games of a season in the program’s 131-year history.
- Tech has outscored its opponents by a whopping 130-39 combined score. That +91-run margin is also the most through nine games in program history.
- The Jackets have now scored 20 or more runs in three of their first nine games for the first time in program history. That total matches the program BBCOR era record for the most 20-run games in a single season, tying 2023 when the team did so three times over 57 games.
- Tech pitching surrendered five or fewer runs in each of its first eight games for the first time since 2014 and only the second time in the 21st This marks the 14th season that Tech has accomplished this overall: 2026, 2014, 1993, 1987, 1965, 1964, 1959, 1957, 1925, 1920, 1917, 1913, 1909 and 1905.
- James Ramsey suffered the first loss of his head coaching tenure on Tuesday, tying him with John Heisman (1906) for the 2nd-best start to a coaching career at Tech. He is the first Tech coach to win at least eight of his first nine games since Joe Pittard in 1946.
- The Jackets have recorded 138 hits in their first nine games, a new record for the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- Junior Drew Burress has hit a home run in two of his last three games, bringing his career total to 46, tied with K.G. White (1985-88) for the eighth most in Georgia Tech history. He is still 11 homers away from tying the all-time record, set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94.
- Tech is the only program in the nation with five players at 12 or more RBI: Lackey (15), Hernandez (13), Zuckerman (13), Advincula and Rogers (12).
- Hernandez leads the ACC in hits (18) which ranks fourth-most in the nation.
- Will Baker leads the ACC with six doubles, the third-most in the country.
- This will be the 7th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Northwestern. The all-time series is split, 3-3, with the Jackets winning the most recent series, 2-1, back in 2019.