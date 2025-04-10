No. 15 Tech Hosts California

No. 15/18 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
APRIL 11-13, 2025 • 6 PM | 4 PM | 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (4-0) vs. California – RHP Austin Turkington (4-3)
Saturday – GT – RHP Brady Jones (3-0) vs. California – RHP Gavin Eddy (2-2)
Sunday – GT – RHP Caden Spivey (2-0) vs. California – RHP Oliver de la Torre (2-2)
Friday – 6 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Jack Benjamin
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday – 4 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Jack Benjamin
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Jack Benjamin
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
SERIES STATS
Overall: Cal leads, 2-0
Home: First meeting in Atlanta
This is the first regular season meeting between Cal and Georgia Tech. The two programs have met twice in the NCAA Tournament, both won by Cal. 1992 (Gainesville Regional) and 1995 (Knoxville Regional).
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The Yellow Jackets have been ranked in three consecutive weeks, with this marking the first time in the Top-15 since 2022. Tech moved up seven spots in the D1 Baseball Poll, the largest jump of any team, this week.
- Tech is 26-7. The best start in 15 years (since 2010).
- GT has swept back-to-back ACC road series (at ND and at Stanford) for the first time since 2004.
- The Jackets are searching for their 5th ACC series victory of the season, one shy of the season total from last year. Tech has not won five of its first six ACC series since winning nine of 10 in 2019.
- Tech owns the most potent offense in the Power 4, leading the nation’s top four conferences in batting average (.342), doubles (101), hits (389) and runs-per-game (10.2).
- The Jackets are the only ACC program, and one of only seven teams in the nation, to be Top 25 in both runs-per-game (2nd – 10.2) and ERA (25th – 4.10) – also Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Iowa, West Virginia and Central Connecticut State.
- Tech has now won at least one game via mercy-rule in each of its last four ACC series (11-1 (7) vs. Pitt / 18-7 (8) at ND / 18-2 (7) vs. No. 3 Clemson / 18-2 (7) at Stanford).
- The Jackets boast a +185 run differential so far this season, the best since 2010 (+199). Tech has scored 336 runs (most through 33 games since 2018) while only allowing 151 (fewest through 33 games since 2013).
- Since Head Coach Danny Hall announced 2025 as his last season, GT is outscoring opponents 93-40 (8 games).
- Georgia Tech is averaging 3.06 doubles per game this season, the most in the nation – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.
- Tech pitching has struck out 10.48 per-nine-innings this season, the program record for a full season is 10.00 set back in 1998.
- Tech is Top 10 across Division I in the following statistical categories: doubles (1st – 101), hits (T-1st – 389), Avg. (2nd – .342), runs-per-game (2nd – 10.2), SAC flies (2nd – 29), slugging % (5th – .589) and on-base % (7th – .445).
- Last week, four Yellow Jackets were named Midseason All-Americans: Drew Burress (1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Mason Patel (1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Kyle Lodise (2nd Team / Perfect Game) and Alex Hernandez (Freshman All-American / Perfect Game).
- Burress leads the Power 4 and is third in the nation with 18 doubles – He and Lodise(17 – 5th) are the only teammates in the Top 5.
- Last weekend, Burress passed college baseball hall of famer Mark Teixeira, among others, on the all-time home run leaderboard. He is currently 17th, tied with Anthony Maisano (1989-90). He is five home runs shy of the Top 10 and 20 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).
- Lodise leads the ACC with a .860 slugging % this season (6th in Division I). Burress is close behind, in 18th at .794 – Georgia Tech and Georgia are the only programs in the country with two players in the Top 20.
- Burress leads Division I in career slugging % (.811) by a margin of .075. He is fourth among all divisions, one of only five players in all of college baseball to be slugging over .800 for his career (other four in Division II)
- Alex Hernandez is tied for the national lead in RBI among freshman (42), tied with Dayton’s Rylan Lujo. No other Power 4 freshman has more than 40 RBI this season.
- Georgia Tech is one of only three Power 4 programs to have three players at 40+ RBI this season, and the only one to do so with a freshman – Kyle Lodise (44), Drew Burress (44) and Alex Hernandez (42) (also Arkansas and Georgia).
- Tech is the only Power 4 program to have three players in the national Top 50 for runs-per-game: Kyle Lodise (7th – 1.53), Drew Burress (1.45) and Caleb Daniel (1.29)
- Mason Patel remains the nation’s leader in victories after he claimed his 8th win of the season last Friday at Stanford – the program record for victories in a season belongs to Bad Rigby’s 14 wins in 1994, a Tech pitcher has not won 11 or more games since 2011 (Buck Farmer & Mark Pope).
