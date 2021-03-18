Open search form
No. 11 Tech Begins Road Trip at Wake Forest

No. 11 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (9-5, 6-3 ACC) vs. WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS (3-6, 1-4 ACC)
Friday-Sunday, March 19-21 • Winston-Salem, N.C.
6 p.m. • 4 p.m. • 1 p.m.

Friday
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Stan Cotton
Analyst: Lary Sorensen

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Brandt Plomaritis

Live Stats

Saturday
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Stan Cotton
Analyst: Lary Sorensen

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Brandt Plomaritis

Live Stats

Sunday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Stan Cotton
Analyst: Lary Sorensen

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Josh Idowu

Live Stats

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2021 GT Baseball Info Guide

TOP STORYLINES

• No. 11 Georgia Tech baseball looks to get back on track with a six-game road trip, beginning March 19-21 at Wake Forest.

• At 5-1 in ACC play, Georgia Tech is tied for the lead in the Coastal Division. Across divisions, only Notre Dame (7-2) sports a better record.

• Georgia Tech had its streak of 12-straight ACC series wins snapped last weekend, dropping a series to Pitt with uncharacteristic losses on Friday and Saturday.

• Georgia Tech continues to be red-hot at the plate, leading the ACC and ranking sixth nationally, hitting .328

• In addition to leading the ACC in hitting, Georgia Tech also leads the league in hits, doubles, on-base percentage, total runs, scoring, slugging percentage and triples.

• Tech also leads the nation in doubles (43) and is eighth in slugging (.533).

• Freshman Kevin Parada still leads the Jackets and is second in the nation in hitting at .510 (min. 30 at-bats).

• Also hitting north of .300 is Drew Compton (.404), Luke Waddell (.391), Jake DeLeo (.342), Tres Gonzalez (.340) and Justyn-Henry Malloy (.300).

• Parada and Gonzalez rank 11th and 37th nationally with seven and six doubles, respectively.

• On the mound, Georgia Tech will start its usual rotation this weekend of Brant Hurter, Andy Archer and Sam Crawford.

• Hurter turned in one of the best outings of his career on Friday, going 6.0 innings and surrendering no earned runs on 10 hits, striking out 11 and walking none.

• Archer also went a career-long 7.0 innings, allowing just two runs on three hits to get his second win of the season.

