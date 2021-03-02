No. 10 Baseball to Begin Homestand with Georgia State

PARKING INFORMATION Parking for this weekend’s games is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5.

No. 10 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (6-1) vs. GEORGIA STATE (3-6) Wednesday, March 3 • Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium) 4 p.m.

TOP STORYLINES



• After an impressive road trip that saw a 3-0 ACC sweep, No. 10 Georgia Tech baseball returns home for an eight-game stand that begins against crosstown foe Georgia State.

• Georgia Tech has reached the top-10 rankings for the third time since 2016. Tech was No. 8 in April 2019, remaining there the rest of the season, after also ranking top 10 in March 2016.

• Georgia Tech leads 68-11 in the all-state series against GSU, last playing in 2019. Tech is 12-1 in last 13.

• Georgia Tech is red-hot at the plate as one of just three ACC teams hitting .300 at .302 – NC State (.311) and Duke (.302).

• In addition to outscoring No. 8 NC State 25-9 on the weekend, Tech pitched a 2.67 team ERA, holding the No. 1 ACC offense to just .210 hitting and getting 37 strikeouts.

• Freshman Kevin Parada earned ACC Player of the Week honors after hitting a blistering 10-for-16 last week. He leads all ACC freshmen in hitting (.524), RBI (10), slugging (1.048) and on-base percentage (.615).

• Also hitting north of .300 is Drew Compton (.440), Luke Waddell (.375), and Austin Wilhite (.320).

• On the mound, Brant Hurter continues to lead the pack after a stellar six-inning shutout start over NC State, fanning six in the process. His 0.84 ERA leads the team.

• In relief, Jackson Finley broke on the scene with a dynamic outing vs. NC State (3.0 IP, 2 H, 7 K), as did Hugh Chapman, Joseph Mannelly, Zach Maxwell and Luke Bartnicki.

• Georgia Tech is playing its first games in the newly renamed Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• In addition to the new name, Georgia Tech is also opening the fruits of the Phase II renovation, a $10 million complex that includes climate-controlled batting cages, a state-of-the-art player development center and premium seating.