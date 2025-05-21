No. 1 Seed GT Prepares for ACC Tournament

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS – 2025 ACC TOURNAMENT
Game 1 – Thursday, May 22 at 3 p.m. | Potential Game 2 – Saturday, May 24 at 1 p.m. | Championship Game – Sunday, May 25 at 12 p.m.
Durham, N.C. (Durham Bulls Athletic Park)
Thursday – 3 PM
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Devon Travis
Sideline: Dani Wexelman
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Semifinal Game Saturday – 1 PM
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Devon Travis
Sideline: Dani Wexelman
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Championship Game – 12 PM
TV: ESPN2 | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Devon Travis
Sideline: Dani Wexelman
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
TECH AT THE ACC TOURNAMENT
Overall Record: 83-69 (.546) – 9 Championships: 1985, ’86, ’87, ’88, 2000, ’03, ’05, ’12 and ’14.
Record at Durham Bulls Athletic Park: 19-23 (.452) – 1 Championship: 1986
TOP STORYLINES
TEAM NOTES
- The Yellow Jackets won their 10th ACC regular season championship with an ACC leading 19 wins in conference play.
- This was the 10th regular season title in program history: 1987, 1993, 1997, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2011 and now 2025 (Divisional titles in 2019 and 2021).
- The Jackets are tied with North Carolina for the 2nd most regular season titles since Danny Hall took over in 1994, with eight.
- Georgia Tech (39-16, 19-11 ACC) owns its best record in 15 years (tied with 2019 for the best since 2010), coming off its second straight series win over a Top 20 opponent (at No. 20 Duke and vs. No. 20 Louisville the week prior)
- The Jackets finish the regular season with a 26-9 record at home (.743 winning %) – the best home record since 2010 (31-6) – and a 13-6 record on the road (.684 winning %) – the best road record since 2004 (14-3).
- Tech owns one of the most potent offenses in the Power 4, leading the nation’s top four conferences in doubles (141) and among the Top 5 in batting average (3rd – .317), hits (4th – 582), on-base percentage (4th – .418), slugging percentage (5th – .534) and runs/game (5th – 8.4).
- Georgia Tech is averaging 2.56 doubles per game this season, the most in the Power 4 – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.
- The Jacket arms have only allowed 8.53 hits-per-nine this season – the fewest since 1994 – Head Coach Danny Hall’s first season on The Flats.
- The Georgia Tech bullpen boasts a season ERA of 4.31, the lowest in nine seasons (since 2016 – not counting 2020 season).
- Tech is Top 20 across Division I in the following statistical categories: SAC flies (1st – 39), Doubles (3rd – 141), batting average (13th – .317), slugging % (14th – .534) and hits (17th – 582)
- GT leads the ACC in doubles (141), doubles per game (2.56), average (.317), hits (582), SAC flies (39) and slugging % (.534)
AWARD NOTES
- Georgia Tech was well represented in the postseason conference awards with Alex Hernandez winning Freshman of the Year and Coach Hall winning Coach of the year.
- The Jackets also had numerous players on the all-conference teams:
- 1st Team All ACC – Drew Burress & Alex Hernandez
- 2nd Team All ACC – Vahn Lackey, Kyle Lodise, Mason Patel
- 3rd Team All ACC – Brady Jones
- All-Freshman Team – Alex Hernandez & Caleb Daniel
- Hernandez becomes the 7th Yellow Jacket to win Freshman of the Year, joining GT legends Drew Burress (2024), Matt Wieters (2005), Micah Owings (2003), (Mark Teixeira (1999), Nomar Garciaparra (1992), and Jason Varitek (1991).
- Georgia Tech is now tied with North Carolina for the most freshman of the year awards in ACC history since the conference first began awarding them back in 1991. GT and UNC are the only programs with more than five.
- This is Coach Hall’s fifth ACC Coach of the year award, joining UVA’s Brian O’Connor and the legendary Mike Martin (FSU) as the only three coaches in conference history with at least 5 coach of the year honors. Coach Martin holds the conference record with seven while Hall is tied with O’Connor at five.
- Coach Hall won his first Coach of the Year award back in 1997 and has won in ’97, 2000, ’05 and ’19.
- Four Yellow Jackets were named Midseason All-Americans: Drew Burress(1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Mason Patel (1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Kyle Lodise (2nd Team / Perfect Game) and Alex Hernandez (Freshman All-American / Perfect Game).
- The Yellow Jackets have been featured on multiple midseason award watch lists:Alex Hernandez (John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year), Mason Patel (National Pitcher of the Year & NCBWA Stopper of the Year) and Kyle Lodise (Brooks Wallace Award)
- Burress was named a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy and the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award for the second year in a row. One of only two players in the nation to do so (also FSU’s Jamie Arnold).
- Lodise was named a semifinalist for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award, marking the third time in program history Tech has had multiple players on the semifinal ballot, joining Derek Dietrich & Deck McGuire in 2010 and Nomar Garciaparra, Jay Payton and Jason Varitek in 1994.
- Vahn Lackey was named a semifinalist for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award. Georgia Tech is one of three programs with multiple Buster Posey Award winners (Kevin Parada in 2022 and Joey Bart in 2018), alongside Florida State and Southern California.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Tech is the only ACC team and one of only four Power 4 teams (13 in all of Division I) to have three players with at least 55 RBI this season: Alex Hernandez (60), Drew Burress (57) and Kyle Lodise (56).
- Hernandez leads all Power 4 freshman with 60 RBI this season – 5th among Division I first years.
- Burressleads all of Power 4 with 23 doubles this year, tying the Georgia Tech record in the BBCOR era (since 2011). He is in a five-way tie for seventh place in program history for doubles in a single season, tied with GT legends Jason Varitek.(1994), Mark Fischer (1996), Jeff Kindel.(2005) and Jacob Esch (2011).
- Tech is the only ACC team and one of two Power 4 programs (Arizona State) to have three players with 18 or more doubles: Burress(23), Lodise (20) and Carson Kerce (18). GT and UVA are the only programs in the ACC with multiple players at 20+ 2Bs.
- Burress leads the ACC with 40 extra base hits. He is followed close behind by Kyle Lodise, in second with 37, one more than his cousin, Alex (FSU – 36).
- Georgia Tech is the only team in the ACC with five players at 22 or more extra base hits: Burress (40), Lodise (37), Alex Hernandez (26), Caleb Daniel (23) and Carson Kerce (22)
- On May 4, Burressbecame the 17th Yellow Jacket in the 40-home run club, launching his 39th and 40th career long balls against Western Carolina – his first multi-homer game of 2025. He is at 41 career home runs after hitting one in the eighth inning of Tech’s championship clinching win at Duke (May 17), one home run shy of Georgia Tech’s Top 10 and 16 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).
- His next home run would tie him with Billy Parham (1986) and Mark Fischer (1995) for the 10th-most career HR in program history. He is six HR away from tying Kyle McCann’s record in the BBCOR era (47).
- Burress is the only underclassmen in Division I with 40 career home runs.
- Burress leads Division I in career slugging % (minimum of 250 ABs – .757). He is 10th among all of NCAA college baseball, including DII and DIII (minimum of 250 ABs).
- Senior Mason Patel leads the Power 4 with 11 wins this year (tied with UNC’s Jake Knapp), becoming the first double-digit winner at GT since Mark Pope and Buck Farmer won 11 games in the 2011 season (14 years ago).
- He is now tied for the 13th most wins in a single season in GT history, the most since Kyle Bakker posted 13 wins in 2002.
- Patel is one on only four pitchers across Division I with double-digit wins and the only pitcher in Division I with at least eight wins and five saves.
- Defensively, Tech is 2nd in the ACC in stolen-base % against, holding opponents to just a 61.7% success rate. Most of that has come from the arm of Vahn Lackey who has caught 40% of all attempted base stealers since the start of April (8-for-20).
- Brady Jones won ACC Pitcher of the Week two weeks ago, after pitching a complete game on-hitter on Sunday, May 11 – the first one-hit shutout by a Tech pitcher since Mark Pope on April 15, 2011 (at Wake Forest) and the first to do so against a ranked opponent since at least the turn of the century.
- He has completed at least five innings in eight consecutive starts, the longest streak by any Tech pitcher this season, and lowers his season ERA to 3.80 as he aims to be the first GT starter with an ERA under 4.00 since current major leaguer Brant Hurter did so back in 2021 (3.90 over 15 starts).
- His 3.80 ERA is the lowest of any Tech starter with 10+ starts since current major leaguer Connor Thomas posted a 3.11 ERA over 16 starts back in 2019.
- Jones leads the team with 68 strikeouts this season.
- Jaylen Paden posted the best start of his career on May 11 vs. Louisville, pitching 6.0 no-hit innings, allowing only three walks to 23 batters faced on 93 pitches.
- The outing ties his career-best for innings pitched and is the first time he has not allowed a hit over 6.0+ innings as a collegiate pitcher.
- The Atlanta native recorded his first quality start as a Yellow Jacket and his first since recovering from an injury that forced him to miss most of 2023 and all of the 2024 season. It was his first QS since going for 6.0 innings vs. Georgia State as a member of Georgia Southern back on April 15, 2022, more than three years ago.
- He kept Duke off the board for the final 4.0 innings of the championship clinching win on Saturday (May 17), recording his second save of the year. He allowed only two hits while striking out three.
- Over his last three games, Paden has pitched 15.0 consecutive scoreless innings with only four hits allowed and 14 strikeouts.
- His 15.0 straight scoreless innings is the second longest streak of the year from a Tech pitcher after Mason Patel tossed 22.2 consecutive scoreless innings to begin his 2025 season (Feb. 18-March 15).
Full Steam Ahead
