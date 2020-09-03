Georgia Tech Unveils Bobby Dodd Stadium Refresh

Installation of Grant Field’s new playing surface began in late May. Increased safety, usability and financial benefits were behind the decision to turn to a state-of-the-art, in-filled artificial field.

The Legion NXT field was installed without any permanent markings, giving Georgia Tech the ability to change paint schemes during the course of the season.

Most notably, the installation of Grant Field’s new Shaw Sports Turf Legion NXT playing surface is complete and the field’s initial paint scheme has been revealed. The paint scheme includes:

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics has unveiled a series of upgrades to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field that give a new look and feel to the venerable home of Yellow Jacket football.

Stay tuned for announcements regarding upgrades to Georgia Tech football’s stadium experience, coming in the days leading up to the Yellow Jackets’ home opener versus UCF on Saturday, Sept. 19. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Georgia Tech is slated to play an 11-game schedule this season (10 Atlantic Coast Conference games and one non-conference contest), including six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The home slate begins with the non-conference matchup versus nationally ranked UCF on Sept. 19 and also includes highly anticipated ACC contests versus Louisville (Friday, Oct. 9), defending national runner-up Clemson (Oct. 17), nationally ranked Notre Dame (Oct. 31), Pitt (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28). Last month, Georgia Tech athletics, following guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, public health officials and the ACC, announced a series of safety protocols that will be put in place for fans attending Georgia Tech football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, should the season be able to be carried out as currently planned. For more information, click HERE.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.