Georgia Tech Unveils Bobby Dodd Stadium Refresh

VIDEO: Bobby Dodd Stadium - September 2020
Most notably, the installation of Grant Field’s new Shaw Sports Turf Legion NXT playing surface is complete and the field’s initial paint scheme has been revealed. The paint scheme includes:
- Georgia Tech’s traditional White and Gold interlocking GT logo at midfield;
- two different background colors in the end zones – the north end zone with a Tech Gold background and the south end zone with a Navy Blue background, both featuring the Georgia Tech athletics wordmark;
- tributes to the city of Atlanta, with Tech’s new ATL logo – which features the “T” from GT’s athletics wordmark and Tech Tower – on the 30 yard lines, and the 404 representing Atlanta’s area code painted on both sidelines;
- four trophies under each goal post, representing Georgia Tech football’s four national championships.
The Legion NXT field was installed without any permanent markings, giving Georgia Tech the ability to change paint schemes during the course of the season.
Installation of Grant Field’s new playing surface began in late May. Increased safety, usability and financial benefits were behind the decision to turn to a state-of-the-art, in-filled artificial field.
Other highlights of Bobby Dodd Stadium’s offseason enhancement projects include:
- a new top-of-the-line LED lighting system, which debuted during Georgia Tech’s “Light It Blue” tribute to frontline workers in April;
- an upgraded stadium-wide sound system;
- a full rebrand of all stadium signage, highlighted by new tributes to Clint Castleberry’s retired jersey No. 19 and Tech’s College Football Hall of Famers in the seating bowl, and a new prominent, back-lit Georgia Institute of Technology sign affixed to the Wardlaw Building in the south end zone;
- a full refresh of the stadium’s restrooms.
Stay tuned for announcements regarding upgrades to Georgia Tech football’s stadium experience, coming in the days leading up to the Yellow Jackets’ home opener versus UCF on Saturday, Sept. 19. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
Georgia Tech is slated to play an 11-game schedule this season (10 Atlantic Coast Conference games and one non-conference contest), including six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The home slate begins with the non-conference matchup versus nationally ranked UCF on Sept. 19 and also includes highly anticipated ACC contests versus Louisville (Friday, Oct. 9), defending national runner-up Clemson (Oct. 17), nationally ranked Notre Dame (Oct. 31), Pitt (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28). Last month, Georgia Tech athletics, following guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, public health officials and the ACC, announced a series of safety protocols that will be put in place for fans attending Georgia Tech football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, should the season be able to be carried out as currently planned. For more information, click HERE.
