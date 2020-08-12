Bobby Dodd Stadium Alcohol Policies

GEORGIA TECH ATHLETICS ALCOHOL POLICIES & PROCEDURES

All guests must be 21 years of age and present a valid ID for purchase

Guests are limited to the purchase of two alcoholic beverages per legal ID, per transaction

Alcohol sales will end at the conclusion of the 3 rd quarter

quarter Guests will not be permitted to enter or leave the stadium with any alcoholic beverage

All sales will follow the appropriate jurisdiction for alcohol policy within the State of Georgia

Visibly intoxicated guests will not be permitted to enter the venue or be served/sold alcohol

We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone at our discretion

Alcohol related issues can be reported by Texting “BUZZ” to 78247 or notifying the nearest stadium event staff

All fans that exhibit unruly, disruptive, or illegal behavior, abusive language, obscene gestures, or other actions that are deemed to not be in line with the GTAA Code of Conduct by stadium security personnel, will be removed from the facility.

Georgia Tech Athletic Association (GTAA) & the Georgia Institute of Technology encourage all fans to enjoy the experience on game day, but please drink responsibly.

STUDENT SECTION ALCOHOL POLICIES & PROCEDURES