Bobby Dodd Stadium Alcohol Policies

GEORGIA TECH ATHLETICS ALCOHOL POLICIES & PROCEDURES
- All guests must be 21 years of age and present a valid ID for purchase
- Guests are limited to the purchase of two alcoholic beverages per legal ID, per transaction
- Alcohol sales will end at the conclusion of the 3rd quarter
- Guests will not be permitted to enter or leave the stadium with any alcoholic beverage
- All sales will follow the appropriate jurisdiction for alcohol policy within the State of Georgia
- Visibly intoxicated guests will not be permitted to enter the venue or be served/sold alcohol
- We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone at our discretion
- Alcohol related issues can be reported by Texting “BUZZ” to 78247 or notifying the nearest stadium event staff
All fans that exhibit unruly, disruptive, or illegal behavior, abusive language, obscene gestures, or other actions that are deemed to not be in line with the GTAA Code of Conduct by stadium security personnel, will be removed from the facility.
Georgia Tech Athletic Association (GTAA) & the Georgia Institute of Technology encourage all fans to enjoy the experience on game day, but please drink responsibly.
STUDENT SECTION ALCOHOL POLICIES & PROCEDURES
- All students who wish to consume alcoholic beverage within the student section and are of legal drinking age, must visit the designated ID check station to receive a wristband and a hand stamp to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.
- Students consuming alcoholic beverages without a wristband and hand stamp will be removed from student section and the beverage taken and emptied. An identification check will be performed, and if the student is under 21 years of age an underage drinking citation will be issued.
- If over 21 years of age, the student will be instructed to secure a wristband and a hand stamp, and will have to purchase a new alcoholic beverage; multiple violations will result in removal and referral to Office of Student Integrity
- Students of-age who provide alcoholic beverages to underage students will be removed and referred to Office of Student Integrity; sanctions would include immediate removal of an under-age student, report of the incident to police, and banned entry for next game.
- Alcohol related issues can be reported by Texting “BUZZ” to 78247 or notifying the nearest stadium event staff