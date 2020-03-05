Georgia Tech to Launch Alcohol Sales Pilot Program

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has approved a pilot program to sell alcoholic beverages at Georgia Tech athletics events. The pilot program will launch with beer sales during 2020 Georgia Tech baseball home games, beginning with the Yellow Jackets’ contest versus Virginia Tech on Friday, March 6 at Russ Chandler Stadium.

A cross-disciplinary working group made up of representatives from various Georgia Tech units, including athletics, legal, public safety, student life, student government and campus services, convened last fall to explore the feasibility of selling alcohol within GTAA facilities.

The pilot program allows Georgia Tech to study its athletics concessions and event operations with the introduction of alcohol sales during gameday events. It includes an alcohol management plan to promote the responsible sale, service and consumption of alcohol. Notably, Georgia Tech will require all alcohol servers to be Serve Safe Alcohol-certified and/or TEAM Coalition-trained and will rigorously enforce policies and procedures related to alcohol sales. Additionally, Georgia Tech will educate fans through responsible drinking programs, support of designated driver initiatives and other alcohol-safety messaging.

Procedures include:

per Georgia law, guests must be 21 years of age to purchase alcoholic beverages and a valid ID is required for purchase;

a transaction limit of two beverages purchased at one time per person;

identification check is required at every point of sale;

alcoholic beverages will be sold and dispensed by concession partners at designated locations only (at Russ Chandler Stadium, designated locations will include the main concession stand located on the third-base side of the upper concourse);

sales will begin when gates open (90 minutes prior to first pitch);

guests may not leave the stadium with an alcoholic beverage container;

alcohol sales will end at the end of the seventh inning of all games.

After the pilot program concludes, Georgia Tech will explore extending alcohol sales to additional athletics venues beginning in 2020-21.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.