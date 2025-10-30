Ndongo Earns Spot on Naismith Preseason Watch List

The annual Karl Malone Award, named after the Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, celebrates its 12 th year by recognizing the top power forwards in Division I men’s basketball. Ndongo is one of five representatives on the list from the ACC, joining Duke’s Cameron Boozer, Miami’s Malik Reneau, North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson and Syracuse’s Donnie Freeman.

The 2025 all-ACC third team selection ranked fourth overall in the ACC in rebounding a year ago and was second in field goal percentage, while also leading the Yellow Jackets in blocked shots. Ndongo helped fuel Tech’s late success as the Mboro, Senegal native posted nine double-doubles over Tech’s final 13 games. He closed the season with 13 double-doubles, 11 of which came against ACC opponents.

A preseason all-ACC second team selection, Ndongo returns as Georgia Tech’s leading scorer and rebounder, having averaged 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season. No stranger to the Atlantic Coast Conference, Ndongo averaged a double-double in league games in 2024-25, contributing 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, while starting all 20 outings and averaging 32.5 minutes per game.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo was one of 20 power forwards named to the 2026 Karl Malone Award preseason watch list, as the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the honorees on Thursday.

Fans can support their favorite player by participating in Fan Voting beginning on Friday, Oct. 31. In late January, the watch list of 20 players will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The winner of the 2026 Karl Malone Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include Bob Cousy (point guard), Jerry West (shooting guard), Julius Erving (small forward) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (center).

Ndongo and the Yellow Jackets tipoff the 2025-26 season on Monday, Nov. 3 welcoming Maryland Eastern Shore to McCamish Pavilion to open a three-game homestand. Tip is slated for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

OUTLOOK FOR TECH

Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games and is the top returning big man in the conference in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.

The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.

They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.



ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN'S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech's men's basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004).

