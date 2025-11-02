Men’s Basketball Welcomes UMES for 2025-26 Season Opener

GEORGIA TECH (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE (0-0, 0-0 MEAC)

Georgia Tech begins its third season under head coach Damon Stoudamire on Monday night, opening a three-game homestand when it welcomes Maryland Eastern Shore to McCamish Pavilion for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Monday night’s tilt marks the season-opener for both teams.

The meeting between Georgia Tech and UMES will mark the third in program history, but first since the 1984-85 season. The Yellow Jackets have taken both meetings from the Hawks that occurred in Alexander Memorial Coliseum under head coach Boddy Cremins.

UMES, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 6-25 overall record and 2-12 league record. The Hawks came up short in the first round of the MEAC Tournament last season, falling to Norfolk State, 77-70. Returning three players from last season, UMES was picked to finish seventh in the 2025-26 MEAC Preseason Poll released earlier this month. Junior forward Chris Flippin was selected to the Preseason MEAC first team, while newcomer Michael Teal was tabbed to the third team. No stranger to the MEAC, Teal transferred to UMES after playing the last two seasons at South Carolina State.

Monday’s game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.

OUTLOOK FOR TECH

Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games and is the top returning big man in the conference in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.

The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.

They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.