Men’s Basketball Visits Notre Dame Saturday

Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to rebound from a midweek loss to Wake Forest, dropping an 83-67 decision to the Demon Deacons. Tech trailed by just four points at halftime, but a cold start to the second half allowed the Deacs to pull away. Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Baye Ndongo were the bright spots for the Jackets, chipping in 18 and 14 points, respectively. Ndongo just missed a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds.

Notre Dame enters Saturday’s matchup on a five-game skid, having last been victorious with a 68-64 decision over Boston College on Jan. 27. The Fighting Irish are coming off a narrow 89-81 defeat at SMU on Tuesday night. Notre Dame lost its leading scorer, Markus Burton, to injury early in the season and are paced by Jalen Haralson (15.5 points per game) and Braeden Shrewsberry (12.0 ppg).

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on The CW, Peachtree TV – Ch. 17 in Atlanta, and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app and channel 386.



SERIES HISTORY

Georgia Tech and Notre Dame are set to meet on the hardwood for the 34th time in program history on Saturday. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series, 19-14, after the teams split the regular season series last year with each squad taking their respective home win. Tech last defeated Notre Dame in an 86-75 home victory on Dec. 31, 2024. However, the Irish have taken 11 straight meetings in Purcell Pavilion, dating back to Tech’s last victory on Feb. 24, 1990.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.